Dear Amy: I grew up in the 1960s in a family where we were taught to repress our emotions.

I was a sensitive and creative kid, the youngest of three brothers. My parents were loving but detached, which offered my brother (older by two years) endless opportunities to torment me.

I moved away after high school and have had a good life and successful career. But it took many years to overcome the low self-esteem and a lack of self-confidence that I partly attribute to my brother's abuse.

I've since realized that my brother was depressed. And he still battles depression.

I'll be seeing him in a few months and am wondering if I should tell him how I feel? We're both in our early 70s, and talking about it now seems ridiculous. But at the same time, I wonder if he should be held accountable for his actions and if my keeping quiet is upholding an unhealthy family tradition.

I often wonder what it would have been like to have a supportive older brother. It would have meant so much to me. Yet, I've been able to become a loving husband and father to three children.

I recognize that my parents did get some things right, and I have forgiven my brother. I'm in a quandary about this and am wondering what you think.

Amy says: In a perfect world, we all would be held accountable for our actions. Yet I'm wondering what accountability looks like to you.

Your brother's life doesn't seem to have been particularly easy, while you have successfully overcome the adversity presented by growing up in your household. If you believe in karma, you might view this outcome as accountability — of the cosmic kind.

You say you've forgiven your brother, and if so, this should enable you to approach him with compassion. It's a popular understanding that bullies are sometimes wounded, themselves. And bullying, far from establishing secure control and power, also breaks down the bully's self-esteem.

When visiting with your brother, you should attempt to revisit your shared past by reminiscing about more benign moments. Then you can attempt to discuss your own challenges. And you can ask about his. Your brother likely has impressions and memories that are very different from yours.

Your goal should not be to make him feel worse about his own life, but to better understand your family's overall dysfunctional system. I hope you can leave this meeting believing that you've put some of these questions to rest.

Out of focus

Dear Amy: Several years ago, my then-granddaughter (in her 20s) transitioned to a male. All of us in the family have supported the change 100%.

I've always been the family picture taker. Over the years I have framed many group shots of family birthday parties, reunions, beach vacations, etc. Am I wrong to display these photos that include "he" as "she?"

In the last few years, several relatives have died, and I haven't removed their pictures. Should I treat this the same way, or am I being (accidentally) offensive?

Amy says: Dead relatives aren't available to tell you how they feel about having photos of themselves framed and in your home.

Given that your grandson has not died, but is very much living his authentic life, you should ask him, specifically, how he feels about having these photos displayed. I assume there is no universal response to this, but seeing these older photos could be a difficult trigger for him. That's why you should discuss it.

