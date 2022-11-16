Dear Amy: My husband and I are having a hot tub delivered soon. We plan to use it during daylight hours without wearing swimwear.

We have neighbors, about 40 feet away, who could see us if they choose to, both when we're in the tub and when we're going 20 feet across our patio to the tub.

We're not shy and don't plan to cover up. We're not going to "exhibit" ourselves. We just want to enjoy our tub in our birthday suits.

Some non-neighbor friends are appalled. What are your thoughts?

Amy says: I think you should check your city's statutes. Even though you will be romping only on your own property, you still might have to erect a fence or some other sort of barrier to block others' view. If neighbors can freely see you from their own property, your own right to privacy is less assured.

I also have to wonder if you are reveling in the prospect of alarming your neighbors? Despite what you claim, you do seem to be planning to "exhibit" yourselves. It would be easy for you to drape a towel around yourselves for that 20-foot journey from your house to the hot tub. (Don't you need a towel, anyway?)

And keep in mind that your neighbors might welcome your hot tubbing by photographing you from their property and posting photos or video on social media.

A broken friendship

Dear Amy: My wife and I are friends with a married couple we have known since we all were kids growing up together.

However, my wife and her friend have not spoken in six years. While we all agree that the friend had been "over the top" in many instances, she did apologize twice. But my wife just can't forgive her.

Her husband and I have managed to maintain our friendship, keeping in touch by phone and email (we live in different states).

Their granddaughter is about to be married, and we have been invited to the wedding. My wife refuses to go, saying that I would be disloyal if I go.

My friend would understand if I don't go, but I worry that I shouldn't allow my wife to dictate my actions this way. Any suggestions?

Amy says: Your wife has the right to continue her estrangement from her former friend, but she does not have the right to insist that you do the same with your own friend.

Your wife's ex-friend has made a number of bids to win your wife's attention, and inviting you both to this important family celebration is significant (how many grandparents have the license to invite their own friends to a grandchild's wedding?).

In my opinion, attending this wedding would not demonstrate disloyalty to your wife, but in your household my opinion will not matter much.

A touchy subject

Dear Amy: I applaud your response to the letter writer who feels a child should hug an adult even when uncomfortable.

I was raised in the generation who believed children should make other people happy and allow unwanted touching, even when uncomfortable. I am determined that my daughter have autonomy over who is allowed to touch her. She is the child, and she is not responsible for adult feelings.

We have had issues with family members, and even strangers, trying to invade her space. Adults should understand that we need to protect our children from the dangerous people lurking in the shadows.

Amy says: Tragically, predators are most often not "dangerous people lurking in the shadows," but family members or friends.

