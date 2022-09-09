Dear Amy: We are "Pat" and "Leslie."

We were both retired when we married two years ago, and we signed a prenuptial agreement that keeps our finances separate. We each own a house outright, and we spend half our time in each.

For our shared daily expenses, we set up an account that we equally fund and from which either of us can draw for those expenses.

We both have our own trust which controls our assets. Those assets, though, are considerably different.

Part of Pat's assets come from a sizable inheritance, and Pat believes that those funds are family money and must be passed down the generations. Leslie believes that this is wise family planning.

Leslie has invested a significant amount in the education of the offspring. Pat agrees that this, also, is wise family planning.

We were discussing travel, and a proposal was put forth that the expenses should be divided proportional to assets. A similar proposal was put forth for medical expenses.

Do you consider these fair proposals?

Amy says: Your financial blueprint appears both solid and responsible. But life has a way of derailing even the most finely laid plans. My one suggestion for you to consider would be to find ways to share more.

A somewhat radical idea would be for you to consider taking advantage of the hot housing market, sell your two homes and look for a home together. You could use the profit from the sales to fund a joint account to be used for travel and medical expenses.

Help those left behind

Dear Amy: The following happened three times this month to people I know: Somebody died with no will and left their loved ones to deal with the aftermath.

My friends are having trouble getting into bank accounts to pay funeral expenses, getting into apartments to clear out belongings, dealing with funeral homes and tracking down veterans' benefits, mortgages, leases and insurance policies.

They also are struggling to get into email accounts so they can alert the deceased's friends. Squabbling over the heirlooms will happen next. Meanwhile, there are disputes about who should serve as executors.

It would have been so simple for these now-departed souls to make some arrangements before the inevitable day arrived.

Passwords, bank details, powers of attorney, car titles and all other legal documents — these may be kept discreetly hidden after alerting family members where they are. Copies of all the items in your wallet, such as licenses and credit cards (front and back) should be in there, too.

Banks are quick to freeze accounts. Thawing them can be difficult without the right paperwork.

Please use your platform to explain the importance of formally making one's wishes known and one's arrangements transparent.

Amy says: Thank you for this important admonition. I hope your message reaches a lot of people, inspiring them to take these steps for the sake of those they will leave behind.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.