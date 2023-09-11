Dear Amy: My daughter and son-in-law allow their 17-year-old son to drink alcohol in their home — and not just a sip of wine. They believe that he will become normalized to drinking and not consider it "forbidden fruit" when he goes away to college.

Because there is a history of alcoholism in our family, I'm not convinced this is wise. Am I wrong?

Amy says: If these parents drink at home with their son, that's their business. But I don't grasp how they can imagine that their son will enter the binge-drinking atmosphere of the typical college campus limiting his own excess because of the experience he's acquired by being a social drinker at home. ("Sorry, Delta Tau Chi brothers, I'll pass on that kegger as I slowly sip my fine Merlot.")

If you have alcoholism in the family, you (and his parents) should warn, educate and urge this boy to be aware that alcohol use disorder runs in the family and that he is vulnerable.

A few statistics from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA.NIH.gov): An estimated 1,519 students between the ages of 18 and 24 die from alcohol-related injuries, including car crashes, while attending college; 696,000 students are assaulted by another student who has been drinking, and 13% of students graduate from college with Alcohol Use Disorder.

Your grandson likely will drink in college. Most college students do. But he should be aware of the family history and negative consequences.

In-law issues

Dear Amy: My son and his wife have a young child. All grandparents live in their town, although the maternal grandparents have several vacation homes they maintain.

Our son and his wife are both professionals, and my husband and I do everything we can to help, including babysitting, taking our grandchild on outings, etc. The problem arises when it comes to holidays and family gatherings. We are expected to host and invite the other set of grandparents to everything, which is fine, but we are never included in their plans.

I am of the opinion we should just do our own thing and let them gather without us. We've talked to our son about this, and while he sees our point, he is concerned that his wife and family will be insulted by this.

I don't want to put him in the middle, but this is really starting to bother me. What do you think?

Amy says: You and your husband should decide what you want to do and don't want to do regarding involvement with your son's family and in-laws, and then do exactly that.

So yes, I'm with you that you should "do your own thing." Family relationships within a clan rarely work out to be completely balanced. A cordial and occasional relationship with these in-laws might be best for everyone.

Naming rights

Dear Amy: I disagree with your response to the letter writer from a small town who has a problem with a woman referring to her by the wrong name.

My given name (which I use) is a long one, and when I introduce myself to people, they almost always shorten it to a nickname immediately. I find this incredibly rude. People have the right to be referred to by the name they prefer.

Amy says: I agree. And most folks, if you correct them once politely, will comply. The writer was upset with a person who had been corrected multiple times but still got the name wrong. I suggested that she quit wasting emotional energy on what appeared to be a hopeless cause.

