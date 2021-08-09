Dear Amy: My wife and I have been together for 44 years. She used to be generally happy and positive. Then came four years of politics, which seems to have scarred her permanently; she now worries about everything, is (at times) hypercritical, and has a decidedly pessimistic outlook. Negativity abounds.

During the Trump administration, she would read the Washington Post daily and then obsess about the latest outrage/headline/scandal to the point where I suggested therapy. She "didn't like it."

My father kept a smile on his face to the end, a trait she admired. Her father, by contrast, railed at demons, scowling, always critical, forever unhappy. She doesn't want to be like that, but even she admits that's the path she's on.

In suggesting therapy, I contrasted how each of us is likely to live out our "golden years." Is there a remedy other than therapy that I might suggest, or a more convincing way to position it?

We are financially secure and are very much in love. I'd like to course-correct to the way she used to be, and she agrees. But what to do?

Amy says: Events during the previous administration might have triggered her anxiety and negativity, but actually living in or near D.C., surrounded by politically engaged and concerned fellow citizens, as well as being in physical proximity to protests and the insurrection following the election, could be keeping her in place.

Your wife might have inherited her father's basic temperament, but the fact that she wants to change her perspective means that she can.

My suggestions for her are:

• Disengage completely from social media. Within the first 24 hours, she should notice a change in her basic outlook.

• Turn off the TV and spend some time each day reading a novel and/or poetry.

• Read up on mindfulness and meditation. Start and end each day with a deliberate choice to list three things she is grateful for and spend time quietly thinking about each one.

• Spend as much time as possible outdoors, preferably in nature.

• Volunteer. Helping people makes us feel better. If she's worried about having contact with lots of strangers, the Smithsonian has a cool project where any citizen can help to transcribe documents from their huge historical collection. Check transcription.si.edu for information.

• See her physician. An undiagnosed medical issue also might contribute to her stress.

• And, yes, check into therapy. Good therapy, like a good marriage, is all about the right fit. If the first attempt doesn't feel right, keep trying.

No lie: This marriage is over

Dear Amy: I am currently filling out divorce papers because my husband of 16 years lies so much.

He lies about being at work when he isn't. He sold our living room furniture but told me it was stolen. I found three prepaid cards he used to get sex, but he said he never used them. When I pointed out that there was no balance left on the cards, he said he was robbed.

Is this stuff gaslighting?

Amy says: Gaslighting isn't your husband lying about selling the living room furniture. Gaslighting would be if he convinced you that YOU had sold the living room furniture.

This is you losing 16 years of your life to a pathological liar. Now go get your life back.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.