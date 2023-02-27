Dear Amy: Many years ago, when I was in my early 20s, I fell in love. He broke up with me very abruptly, and I was extremely brokenhearted.

Because of the abruptness of the breakup and some hints he made afterwards about regretting his actions, for years I felt like we had unfinished business. However, the rational part of my brain told me that actions speak louder than words — he broke up with me, and he never made any real attempt to initiate a reconciliation. It wasn't meant to be.

We moved to different cities, I eventually met and fell in love with my now-husband, and, for over a decade, my ex has not been in my life at all. No texting, no following on social media, no mutual friends.

My problem? Every six months or so, he appears in my dreams. There are usually powerful feelings of love and longing in these dreams, and I wake up feeling sad and wistful. I love my husband and have a great life, so I don't understand why this person haunts me.

Does this happen to other people? Surely at this point, the dreams and the feelings are not really about this guy, right? How can I get rid of him for good?

Amy says: The rational side of your brain understands these long-ago events. But your subconscious is trying to tell you something — and it will continue until you turn the dream inside out and decode its meaning.

I suggest that you look for patterns occurring around those times when you have this dream. Is something in your waking life triggering this dream? Are moments of stress in your marriage (or other relationships) bringing this on? Write down a detailed account of the waking period preceding the dream.

Also write down a detailed description of the dream itself (writing is important because the act of writing helps to open your mind, prompting thoughts and memories).

My theory is that this dream is about the unrealized possibilities of youth. Your first love might represent other relationships or opportunities that in your mind remain unfinished or unfulfilled.

Because of the abruptness of this breakup, you might have been left blaming yourself. Let yourself off the hook. Recognizing, facing and accepting unmet goals or unfinished relationships and forgiving yourself for your own actions or reactions should help you to write a new ending for this dream.

At a loss over loss

Dear Amy: My dear grandma recently passed in a rather traumatic way. This has been devastating for our family (I'm an adult, by the way).

One of my best friends attended the funeral service. Another best friend didn't come but expressed her sympathy via text.

The attendance of my friend meant a lot to me. But my sister thinks it's unnecessary for a friend to attend a service if they didn't know the relative who died. Am I old-fashioned?

Amy says: You're not old-fashioned; you're grieving.

Experiencing a loss like yours is often the primary way many of us learn how important it is to actually "show up" for a funeral. People are weird about funerals. Either they don't know, don't understand or are extremely averse to attending one — possibly because of their own negative experiences.

Your reaction is not uncommon. After a traumatic loss, survivors can sometimes fixate on those who don't show up, don't go through the receiving line, don't express their condolences in expected ways — or at all.

Now that you've been through this, you understand that funerals are for the survivors.

