Dear Amy: My adult niece, who lives several hundred miles away, said she wanted to come visit us in Florida for three or four days with her husband and their new baby.

I said of course, and I gave them some recommendations of hotels within walking distance from our condo, which is not large enough to absorb two additional adults and a baby. I said I could "help" with their hotel costs.

A few weeks ago, she let me know that they did not select one of the hotels I suggested, but rather they booked themselves in a resort-style hotel.

She then said that she didn't want me to get "sticker shock," but I should know the hotel bill would be $1,700. I had been thinking perhaps I could contribute $500 to their housing costs, which would have come close to covering their entire stay for a few nights in a local hotel.

They are in their early 40s and both work. I want to be gracious, and I'm happy they are making the effort to visit. But I was shocked to learn that my offer to "help" was translated to picking up a large hotel bill.

This has left me feeling a bit taken advantage of. Do you have any suggestions for how I might enjoy their visit without being resentful?

Amy says: Your niece has handed you an opening, as well as the language to use when responding.

You can say, "Yes, I do have sticker shock, and thank you for understanding that cost would be an issue for us. We can afford to contribute $500 toward your stay, and would be happy to do that. Other hotels along the beach are much more affordable, but I'll leave it up to you to make your decision. Looking forward to seeing you!"

A close shave

Dear Amy: I have a 13-year-old daughter. She is a good kid, has nice friends and does pretty well in school.

She's headed into those tougher teen years. She's moody, and she doesn't seem to love hanging out with family the way she used to. But I remember some of this stuff from my own teen years.

She just told me that she wants to shave her head. I'm not sure how to react to this. What do you think?

Amy says: Hair is one of the few renewable resources we humans possess. Meaning that monkeying with hair is one of the lower-impact choices a teen can make.

Shaving her head seems a radical choice, but it is a healthier one than many other potential ones. You should ask her why she wants to do this, not freak out about it, and make sure that if she decides to do it, she considers donating her hair to Locks of Love, Wigs for Kids or another charitable organization.

Share some details

Dear Amy: I have been a financial adviser for 20 years.

I disagree with your advice to the man who wrote to you regarding sharing his will with his adult children. Given that the kids and spouses are all deemed trustworthy, I would say it is better to give them some detail.

They don't need account numbers, but knowing that Dad has an IRA at XXX worth YYY is good info for them.

There have been a few times in my career where the kids had no idea what is where, and it was a mess to sort out.

Amy says: You and I agree that these parents should disclose "some detail" about their estates. Thank you for sharing your expertise.

