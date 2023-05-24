Dear Amy: My husband and I stumbled into an awesome friendship last year when we met "Chelsea." (We are all middle-aged.)

As the friendship progressed we traded gifts or small favors. Then we learned that Chelsea is living with her aging parents, and while she works full time, she is always broke.

She asked if she could have her Amazon packages sent to our home, claiming she lives in a high traffic area and doesn't want them stolen. But we were uncomfortable after she did this more than once, and now we believe she is trying to hide her purchases from her parents. She clearly has an issue with out-of-control spending.

Recently her mother became ill, resulting in a lengthy hospital stay. Chelsea missed work. We gave her money for extra food and incidentals, but then I saw her posting on Facebook about how broke she is and how she never gets the help she needs when she asks for it. We've also been made to feel bad when we couldn't contribute more to her "sick parents fund."

I feel like I can't post any positive things we do without her being upset and expressing her need for more. Why is it up to her friends to bail her out? Weren't we kind enough?

Amy says: Some of Chelsea's behaviors are typical of people running scams. Classic "tells" are befriending someone very quickly, establishing a transactional relationship, asking for favors and cash — and then increasing the pressure.

I'm not saying that she is deliberately running a scam, but the effect is the same: You give, she takes, and then she asks for more.

If you are convinced that she really needs help, avoid giving cash. For instance, instead of handing over money for food, give her groceries.

I suggest that you cut ties with her. She'll have to find another mark.

Too much family

Dear Amy: I am a single man and live near my parents and siblings. We're pretty close, except that we have very different beliefs and styles.

In our family, there is a constant stream of birthdays, holidays, family celebrations, etc. My parents also have a lake house they purchased a decade ago.

In the summer, it seems like there are one or two family events per week, and I get burned out. I wish I could attend one per month.

If I say I don't want to come to an event, my parents get upset and repeatedly ask me to show up. It's always a battle.

I'm 37, but they're treating me like I'm 17. How can I get out of these constant family events without moving to another part of the country?

Amy says: Don't be offended by the invitations themselves. It might be that your parents just want to make sure you feel included.

That being said, people have different social attitudes and aptitudes. You have the right to conduct your social life the way you want to.

You should tell your family members, "I appreciate how close we are, but I get overwhelmed by the number of family get-togethers. When I say 'no' to an invitation, please don't take it personally, and please don't pressure me about it. I simply get burned out. I really need you to respect this."

If you continue to feel crowded, badgered or pressured, then employ a firmer, "No means no."

You're an adult. If moving away from family is necessary for your own sense of autonomy and independence, then you should consider it.

