Dear Amy: How should I have handled my neighbor having an Easter party, despite a shelter-in-place order in our state?

I e-mailed and asked him to consider refraining from having guests over, as it violates the order and increases the risk for COVID in our neighborhood. I asked him at the very minimum to have his guests sit away from our shared property line.

He replied that they are doing their best and that I am violating their privacy by "actively listening in on a private interaction on their property."

My son is in an at-risk group. Furthermore, violations of the order are a misdemeanor (they know this).

I wrote again to explain my son's situation and tried to de-escalate the situation, but I got no response.

Should I have kept my mouth shut, despite the danger to my child?

Amy says: You don't describe your property and how it relates to your neighbor's property, but based on my nonofficial knowledge of how this virus spreads, the risk through sharing an outdoor space from a normal neighborly distance would be minimal, if not nonexistent, unless you are walking, running or biking too closely to someone who is infected and also exercising.

Mind you, each time people leave their homes and mingle with other households, they risk contracting the virus and carrying it elsewhere. And then these people could become infected and pass the virus back to you and others. Cutting down this casual contact is why shelter-in-place rules exist. Your neighbors' behavior potentially places many other families at risk.

You have expressed yourself to your neighbors. Leave it at that. If your state continues a shelter-in-place rule and they continue to host large gatherings, you could call your town's tip line to report them.

Continue to avoid any contact with your neighbors, which, given their attitude, should be fairly easy to do.

Step back, parents

Dear Amy: I'm a 30-year-old woman. I started a job about a year ago and it's the best job I've ever had.

Despite being challenging, the job has garnered me praise from my bosses. I'm very fulfilled.

Unfortunately, my parents are obsessed with when I'll get promoted. They bring it up constantly and it seems to bother them that I'm happy for now where I am. They make comments like, "don't settle" and, "you need to be more ambitious."

One time I bought a nice outfit and they said I should save it for my next job interview. When I said I didn't plan on interviewing anytime soon, they said I was too complacent.

It's a backhanded compliment, and very annoying.

It makes me feel like they don't approve of where I am. For now, I'm quite content. How can I put the kibosh on this topic?

Amy says: You're 30. Your parents should not be passing judgment on your outfits — or your professional prospects. Certainly, at this moment, when much of the country is out of work, you all should appreciate your luck and steadfastness.

"You're not ambitious enough," and "You're too complacent," are not backhanded compliments — they are judgments on how you move through the world.

Your emerging adulthood is a transition time for your folks. They might be struggling to let go. Give them a nudge.

Tell them "I love you both. I'm doing great. I'm happy. I've got this. Now ... can you do me a favor and step back?"

