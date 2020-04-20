Dear Amy: My wife and I have been friends with "Sandy" and "Keith" for years. We truly consider them to be family.

A few weeks ago, my wife and I had a miscarriage, which deeply impacted my faith.

My wife was upset and confused by my reaction and wanted to talk with our closest friends about it.

Sandy and Keith said that we could come to their house to meet with them. When we were getting ready to leave, they called and said that Sandy wouldn't be able to talk because she wasn't feeling well. She had flu symptoms and was worried she might have COVID-19.

My wife really wanted Sandy's guidance. We reiterated how important our issue was. We understood that Sandy was sick, but we were willing to get sick ourselves in order to talk with them both.

Sandy wouldn't budge, and we ended up seeking help elsewhere.

Over the course of the following week my wife texted Sandy that we were offended that she was not willing to meet with us. Sandy insisted that she felt "burned out" by help she gave to others, in addition to being sick. We felt that the deep need we had should override her other concerns.

Sandy said that sometimes adults need to step away for their own mental health. She hasn't apologized. Since they weren't there for us when we needed them the most, we have been reconsidering their place in our life.

Are we unreasonable to expect Sandy to meet with us during our personal emergency? Shouldn't we expect family to be there when we are experiencing personal crisis?

Amy says: Well, you (sort of) had me until you stated that you were "willing to get sick, yourselves" in order to share your burden with "Sandy" and "Keith" in person.

Your willingness to expose yourselves (and others) to a potentially deadly illness in order to receive exactly what you were looking for — and on your terms — is deeply selfish. Can you not receive comfort via phone, text, e-mail, or video conferencing?

Miscarriage can be a truly shattering, tragic event (I have been through it). But in many ways, it is also a deeply personal event. Your friends might have experienced a miscarriage themselves, and they might not have been emotionally equipped to handle your personal demands, on your timetable, and according to your specifications. Or you two might be needy, emotional vampires — who take too much and don't give back enough.

My larger point is that you simply never know what burdens others are quietly carrying. When people who love you say they can't help you, respect their choice, even if you feel let down. You should understand that they may also be hurting, or flawed, and you should work harder to understand them.

And yes, you should reconsider their primary place in your lives. They deserve a break.

It's not Asperger's

Dear Amy: Recently a reader highly suspected her husband had Asperger's. You encouraged her to help him to get a diagnosis.

While I appreciate your compassion and support, Asperger's is no longer considered correct. In the future, please refer to it as autism spectrum disorder.

Amy says: Several readers offered this correction. Thank you.

Send Ask Amy questions via e-mail to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.