Dear Amy: I have been dear friends with "Constance" for decades. We live in different states and see each other periodically. We are like sisters.

Constance has responsibility only for herself. I have a family, so therefore she has more disposable income than I do. Nonetheless, she prides herself on a frugal, "cash-only" lifestyle.

And yet she dovetails off our streaming and shopping services. I didn't think I minded, but I sort of do. I think she should offer to pay half of the cost.

I made a lighthearted comment about how the prices for these services are increasing, but she never picked up the hint.

I've wondered about others in this predicament. I'd appreciate your take on this.

Amy says: A person I know let a friend have access to one of her streaming accounts. Then that friend applied the same password to gain access to other streaming accounts — without asking permission. The person allowing access had foolishly reused her password for other accounts.

OK, I'm the fool. That happened to me.

In response, I changed all of my passwords, and that solved the problem — in part because it also ended the friendship.

If you are willing to continue to do this, ask your friend to pay for half the cost. It's still a bargain for her, and her subsidy could be very helpful in your household.

If she is truly "like a sister" to you, well, this is how sisters should (but don't always) work things out: hHonestly, fairly and without hard feelings.

A DNA surprise

Dear Amy: Through a DNA search, I discovered a relative who has a much closer match with my first cousin than with me.

After corresponding with my DNA match and both of us giving it considerable thought, we have concluded that she probably was fathered by my uncle, making my cousin her half-sister.

My uncle died long ago. The new cousin would like to contact her half-siblings. I also believe that they have a right to know about her.

I need guidance in how to handle this situation. I wouldn't want to just drop the issue on them. My husband says to leave it alone. Do you have ideas?

Amy says: If you know that this person is a closer DNA match with your cousin than with you, then might your cousin also be registered on the site? If so, then the site might have already matched them together.

Regardless, this does not seem overly complicated to me. You could contact one of these cousins to say, "I have located a DNA relative through a testing site. This person also would like to contact your branch of the family. Is it OK if I share your email address with her?"

Once you connect these two branches, you can hope that the graft will mend and your family tree will successfully expand. It is not in your control.

