Dear Amy: My big, old house is pretty much a mess. We bought it "as is" with the plan to completely renovate, but never did.

My husband died decades ago, the kids moved on, and now I'm a widow living alone in this huge, three-story house that never got fixed up.

The kitchen is from the '40s, the carpeting — with lots of spots from the cat puking — needs replacing. The whole place needs painting inside, there is junk everywhere (good junk: collector's stuff, not trash), and shelves and shelves of books.

I am also a landlord, and I have multiple apartments to tend to. Keeping a lovely home is not on my priority list, nor in my budget. The rentals come first.

My dearest friends and family understand about my limited capacity to entertain in my home, especially those people who live in messes, too. But for those with whom I am trying to cultivate a friendship or those who have a really beautiful home and have never been to my house, I cringe at the thought of reciprocating their hospitality.

I'm overwhelmed with things to work on, but I also believe it is important to cultivate friendships. I know I need to do something other than work on rental properties. My circle of friends is growing smaller due to death, moving and/or me finding myself being "written off."

Do you have any advice?

Amy says: I think you should choose to treat yourself as well as you treat your tenants. You deserve to live in a safe and comfortable home, and if you put this off much longer, you might be so overwhelmed and emotionally paralyzed that you wouldn't be able to even start. Please, do this while you are healthy and have some control over the process.

This sort of project is made much easier — emotionally and physically — by working with one or more partners. If your kids aren't available to help, you could hire a professional to help you to sort through your possessions and choose which to donate, sell, and keep.

If you don't want to hire someone, one or two friends could help you get started. Church groups sometimes organize teams to help people in your situation; your local Office on Aging could also point you toward volunteers.

I highly recommend that you watch the show "Clean Sweep" (clips are available on YouTube). These stories featuring homes such as yours are helpful, useful and inspiring.

Plan, then tell

Dear Amy: My children are now young adults. I've remained in a loveless relationship in order for them to have a two-parent home. I made this decision because neither of my parents were present when I was growing up.

Now that my youngest is moving into adulthood, should I express my unhappiness to these mini-adults?

When should I tell them I'm ready to move on? I know that their dad will play the victim, as he does daily. So how should I deal their inevitable resentment toward me?

Amy says: You should make some solid plans before discussing this with your children. Doing so before you are prepared to leave invites them into your decisionmaking process. You should respect their views and responses, but not let them control you.

Children resent their parents for all sorts of reasons, some justified, some not. If you create a stable next chapter for yourself, your contentment will help you to cope with their reactions.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.