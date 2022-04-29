Dear Amy: The dog I had for over 10 years recently had to be euthanized.

I loved my dog, but being a pet owner often made me feel guilty. I felt that I had to choose between being with our dog or being a good mother to my kids. I realize that I was not ready to own a pet when I first got her. I made many blunders that I still regret to this day.

My husband also loved our dog, but I believed that what he loved most was having a dog — any dog. I had this dog before we got married, and I think I presented myself as a dog person, when actually I was only a "that dog" person.

He has brought up getting another dog for his birthday in a few months, and he has been looking at animal shelters. He said he doesn't enjoy living in a house without a dog in it.

Amy, I loved my little dog, and if I could have her back, healthy and happy, I would. But I honestly don't think I will ever want another dog because of the guilt that comes with it. Just thinking about getting another dog stresses me out, and thinking about telling my husband that stresses me out.

Any advice?

Amy says: My recent adoption of the world's cutest terrier has given me personal insight into what you are describing. The guilt of not being able to make every day The Best Dog Day Ever is intense, and that legendary unconditional canine love can make the guilt burden seem heavier.

You entered the marriage with a dog. I wonder if the dynamic would be different if this time around your husband adopted the dog and took primary responsibility for it.

If you were the backup parent, you might feel the burden differently. And understand that the rookie mistakes you made last time (and which you still feel guilty about) would not be a factor now.

I hope you will be brave enough to be totally frank with your husband about this and that you will both take ample time to think this over carefully.

Missing father

Dear Amy: I met my biological father only two times, both times briefly, when he came to visit me.

About two years ago, I texted his wife to ask about him. She never replied.

My mother never told me anything about him. As a result, I know nothing about myself other than my place of birth.

I wonder often about who I am, about my biological father's other children and health information. I'm 77. Am I wrong for wanting to know these things? And, if not, how would I find the answers to these things?

Amy says: You are not wrong for wanting to know more about your heritage.

If you know your biological father's surname and your place of birth, you could do some genealogical research. Ask a reference librarian at your library for ways to get started.

You also should consider at-home DNA testing. When you register on a site and submit a DNA sample, you would be connected with others who share your DNA, if they are also registered. This could potentially connect you not only with possible siblings, but with aunts, uncles and cousins.

I would also suggest mailing a letter and/or phoning, vs. texting your biological father's wife. I'm assuming that she is older than you are, and many older people don't use text messages to communicate.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.