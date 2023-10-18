Dear Amy: After a car accident last year, my older brother "Danny" was without a vehicle. (The accident was not his fault.) Danny works full time from home, and so he decided not to replace his car and purchased an e-bike, which he uses for errands.

My husband and I have two cars, and we rarely need the use of both during any given day. In fact, we're thinking about selling one of them.

After checking my insurance coverage, I offered my brother the use of my car for times when he might need it. He hasn't exactly abused this offer — he's used it only six times over the course of a year — but it's starting to feel uncomfortable.

He doesn't refill the tank before returning it, and I also usually have to prompt him to bring it back.

A few weeks ago, he borrowed the car to attend an event 120 miles away. He picked it up on Friday morning and returned it on Monday. I checked the mileage and discovered that the car had been driven nearly 500 miles. Allowing for the 250-ish miles round-trip, my brother somehow clocked an additional 250 miles.

My relationship with him is not one wherein I could easily address any of this with him. Do I just make up a white lie the next time he asks to borrow my car? Do I oh-so-casually let him know that I've been tracking the car's mileage?

I hate feeling like I'm being conditional in my offer of support, but (as my husband pointed out) the use of my car is a loan, not a flat-out gift, and loans usually do have terms and conditions.

What are your thoughts?

Amy says: Loans do have conditions, but they usually are agreed upon in advance of the transaction, not after.

Conditions or not, your brother should at the very least always return the car fueled up (that's what anyone should do). I suspect that if he had been thoughtful in that regard, you might not have been inspired to become an odometer monitor.

If you've been planning to sell your car, then I suggest that you skim over this awkwardness by putting it up for sale. If your brother wants to purchase it, he can make an offer.

Too much trouble

Dear Amy: My sister-in-law and her husband come to our home for every holiday. We do all of the cooking and all of the cleanup.

I have several issues with this, as it's been 20 years and I'm feeling very taken advantage of. They don't call us or invite us to their house for dinner, ever. They don't even call and ask us to meet at a restaurant.

We only see them when we invite them to share holidays at our home, yet they show up 15 minutes before the meal is set to be served and never offer to chip in with any cleanup.

I've told my husband that I'm tired of hosting. He wants to continue because this is the only time his family spends any time with us or our two children.

Should I put my foot down, or keep quiet and keep the peace?

Amy says: If this is important to your husband, you could ask him to take on the responsibility for this meal. He could ask them to contribute to the meal and to help with cleanup.

He also could also ask them to meet him and the kids at a restaurant — or go on an outing — instead of hosting at home.

