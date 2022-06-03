Dear Amy: My in-laws are in town. They are staying at our apartment.

Thankfully, my husband and I are able to stay at my parents' place while my own folks are away, because our apartment is too small for four adults and three animals.

My mother-in-law is cleaning and doing our laundry at our place while we are at work. That's nice, but I feel uncomfortable that she's doing that. She also wants to cook him a roast and potatoes for dinner. I don't eat either of these things, so is it rude to cook my own meal?

I feel like I can't say anything because he hasn't seen his parents in almost a year. Am I being ridiculous?

Amy says: Yes, but this brand of ridiculousness is often brought on by the presence of in-laws.

Cleaning and cooking are how your mother-in-law is expressing her gratitude for the visit, and you would be gracious to accept her efforts.

If she wants to cook a special meal for her son, then embrace it. If you decide to eat a separate meal, praise her efforts, tell her it looks delicious but say, "Unfortunately, I don't eat meat and potatoes, so I'm going to put together a little salad for myself. But I think it's really sweet of you to do this, and I know your son is going to appreciate it."

If later on in your relationship you find that your mother-in-law is leaping over domestic boundaries, then you should draw a firm line.

Be truthful, not vindictive

Dear Amy: My stepdaughters are 17 and 22. The separation agreement (12 years ago) specified that neither spouse could malign the other, which my husband has upheld. The girls' mother has not always abided by this agreement.

Now that they are old enough, should we tell them that their mom's affair with their stepdad is the reason for their parents' divorce — or should we just let it ride?

Amy says: This is a situation where you need to ask yourself: What would be gained from gratuitously offering this information to your stepchildren?

The way you present it, your choice to disclose this seems motivated mainly by the desire to retaliate against a parent who has not abided by their agreement. But retaliation does not balance the scales. It doubles down.

It also seems as if you have held it together for 12 years, and, in your opinion, this no-maligning agreement has expired. It should never expire.

Now that your stepchildren are older, they already may have discerned the truth. Certainly if they ask you directly about the timeline of their parents' breakup, they should be told the truth.

They also should be corrected if they present information that is incorrect. (Any correction and/or disclosure should be delivered by their father — not you.) The truth can be delivered without maligning the other parent.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.