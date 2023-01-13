Dear Amy: I do not feel welcome in my own house. Every week my wife asks me for my schedule (I am retired) for the coming week to make sure that I am out of the house for the better portion of several days.

I have elderly and disabled family members to care for, volunteer work and friends, so I usually can find a reason to be gone, but some days I just leave the house to make her happy.

For those days or parts of days when I am home, my wife wants me to agree to a specific time I will be leaving and returning.

In my wife's defense, she was home alone all day for the years I was working. She does not drink, take drugs or spend money excessively, and I am quite sure my being gone is not so she can arrange a tryst with another man.

Perhaps 50 times I have suggested that we should see a marriage therapist for this and other reasons, but she refuses.

My impression is that my wife needs to exercise control, but perhaps this is normal in marriage, and I am being too sensitive.

How do I get her to join me in marriage counseling? I do not want to live the rest of my life like this.

Amy says: I agree with you that this is an extreme example of control. It's your house, too. You have the right to spend time there whenever you want.

Retirement can be a very tough transition for couples, especially if one partner has spent their career taking care of house and home while the other leaves for work. When that balance changes, it can throw off both of you.

Your wife cannot make you leave your own home if you don't want to, and you cannot make her join you in marriage counseling if she refuses to go. You should seek therapy on your own. Think of it this way — it will be another hour or so every week where you will be elsewhere.

Travel plans

Dear Amy: I have to admit that I actually enjoyed one aspect of the global pandemic: Staying put over the holidays. Now that travel and activities seem to be returning to pre-pandemic states, I'm wondering how to retain this.

Amy says: Now that we have had the experience of staying home for two (or more) years' worth of holidays, those who have enjoyed this experience should do their best to maintain it.

Just be honest with yourself about why you're doing it. Did staying home make you realize how exhausting traveling over the holidays can be? Or are you just using the pandemic as an excuse for avoiding family get-togethers?

For those of us who are privileged with abundance and want to stay put, it would be great to donate our holiday travel funds to others who need them.

