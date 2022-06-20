Dear Amy: I have been with my boyfriend for four years. Our daughter recently turned 3. My boyfriend is white. I am Black.

My boyfriend's mother, "Shelly," has a long history of drug and alcohol abuse. She also has a habit of calling us when she is in an altered state and crying about other issues in her life.

Recently, we had a birthday party for our daughter. Shelly attended. Our daughter puts her fingers in her ears when noises are too loud and overwhelming for her. She did this several times throughout her party.

Afterward, Shelly called my boyfriend (while high) and said that her feelings were hurt because our daughter put her fingers in her ears when she was trying to talk to her. She said that our daughter is unsocialized/uncivilized because she is Black.

For me, this was the last straw. Since our daughter's birth, her grandmother has excluded her, neglected to treat her as well as her other grandchildren and has been a troublesome, toxic presence.

My boyfriend doesn't want to cut ties with his mother, and I would never ask him to. But I have no intention of being around his mother or of letting our daughter visit her.

Do you think I am being unreasonable?

Amy says: Your daughter has another parent — her father. You two should talk this through and try your hardest to come to an agreement on a response to his mother's conduct.

I do agree that for the time being, you should not have your young daughter spend time with her grandmother — certainly not unsupervised.

First off, even when she is sober, this grandmother obviously does not understand or have the capacity to cope with your daughter's sensory processing issues. Your daughter's response to noise and chaos is her (very logical) way of trying to cope when her brain is overloaded with too many different cues coming from different directions.

Second, it sounds as if Shelly is rarely sober. The way you describe her behavior, she could inspire any person to stick their fingers in their ears.

Third, your partner's mother is a racist, and your daughter is a person of color. As you no doubt know from your own life, you cannot protect your daughter from encountering racism or prejudice. But protecting her now — when she is young and vulnerable — is a start.

Can you hear me now?

Dear Amy: My partner and I are in the habit of watching TV together in the evenings. Recently he's grown restless with the shows and checks out on his earbuds, listening to music or other videos.

Earbuds are hard to see, so I've asked him several times to let me know when he's popping them in so I don't try to start a conversation. But he never does.

Is saying, "I'm going to listen to music now" such a huge ask? Should I just let it go? I suspect I'm not the only one with this peeve.

Amy says: It occurs to me that the modern ability to enjoy personal entertainments has passively resolved many disputes over who controls the remote.

Your partner might believe that saying, "I'm going to listen to music now" would interrupt your flow and your enjoyment. He wants to sit alongside you and experience a parallel enjoyment.

Maybe you should just assume that at some point during your evening he will pop in the earbuds. You can check with him by tapping on his knee — ("Hey, do you have your earbuds in?") — before you try to start a conversation.

