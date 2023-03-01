Dear Amy: My husband and I have always been hard workers.

We set aside money for our children to go to school — and we paid the whole bill. Our youngest graduated from college and moved to our second home. He doesn't pay rent — or any other bills, for that matter. His girlfriend lives there with him.

I don't have issues with them living together, but I do have a problem with my son not working in a real job. What I mean is that he doesn't put in 40 hours a week. He doesn't have to, because he has no bills.

His girlfriend is a worker, so the issue is really my son. I'm getting ready to retire, and I'm tired of enabling him. In the long run, this is only hurting him.

I want to give them a date to move out. I'll be generous. I'd be willing to give him six months. But my husband is the problem. He's worried that his son won't like him if we follow through on making him move.

Do you have any ideas on how I can get my husband to see the damage we are causing by allowing this to go on?

Amy says: You don't mention your older children, so I'm assuming they are out on their own, functioning as the independent adults you raised them to be.

Enabling at this level sends the message: "Being independent is an option; you don't have to do it. In fact, you can't do it. You need us."

Your husband doesn't want your son to launch. Perhaps he fears that he will never come back, and your husband's parenting days will be over — forcing him to face his own transition.

Many families are facing an unexpected second launch scenario because so many young adults came back to live with their folks during the pandemic.

You should see "tough love" at this level as potentially tender and affirmative. This is when parents handle their own anxiety in order to convey optimism and faith in their children: "You've got this!"

You might start the clock ticking by asking your son to pay for all utilities and expenses until his move-out date. Do not judge him about having a "real job." Facing employment options should be his task — not yours.

To enable the conversation with your husband — and also with your son — read, "Difficult Conversations: How to Discuss What Matters Most," by Douglas Stone, Bruce Patton and Sheila Heen (Penguin Books, 2010).

In search of answers

Dear Amy: I'm intrigued to note how often people who are seeing therapists reach out to you for guidance.

Does that indicate that they are looking for a tie-breaking voice, a fresh point of view or something else?

Amy says: The answer is "yes" to all of the above.

The experience of engaging in therapy can inspire and motivate people to dive in and then dive deeper. Running an idea or an impulse past me is easier than bringing it up in therapy, and might be a person's way of "practicing" a revelation before confronting it in therapy.

Engagement with a therapist will make a client curious about the process, as well as the result.

If their therapy leads them toward change, they might want a "gut check" or encouragement from a third party. And if their therapy isn't helping — or they feel stuck — they might seek permission to quit or to change therapists.

I'm here for all of it.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.