Dear Amy: I wish to go "no contact" with my mother. She is a narcissist who does everything in her power to gaslight, avoid blame and will never acknowledge her behavior as anything other than "joking."

I have worked with a few therapists over the years who have helped me to protect myself from her abuse and understand where it's coming from. It also has given me clarity that she will never change.

The only reason I haven't gone no contact yet is because the rest of my family (my dad, sister and nephew) are wonderful people and I don't want to lose touch with them.

I have tried speaking with them to help set boundaries in the hopes that one day she'll learn that her behavior is unacceptable, but they would just rather keep the peace.

I understand completely, but merely being in her company is emotionally exhausting. Still, the thought of being cut off the rest of my family is devastating.

I would value your perspective.

Amy says: It seems possible that you might be able to have some contact with your father, sister and nephew without your mother being present. But if that is not possible, then you will have to continue to focus on ways to protect yourself and work toward your own emancipation.

Your mother might have trained you not to trust yourself — keeping someone off-kilter is very much in the narcissist's playbook. You will need to claim, and then reclaim, your autonomy and give yourself permission to do what you need to do.

Reading into your statements, I wonder if you are actually trying mightily to force your mother toward change in order to control the outcome. This would be the natural and fervent wish of any person in your situation.

But the next thing for you to work on would be to develop a strategy for cutting ties completely, or, if possible, train yourself not to care. Anticipate the slings and arrows your mother flings in your path, and exercise your ability to resist being emotionally triggered by it or goaded into a specific reaction.

Experiment with contact of very short duration, and always know where your coat is, in case you need to exit.

I highly recommend that you read "Adult Survivors of Toxic Family Members: Tools to Maintain Boundaries, Deal With Criticism, and Heal From Shame After Ties Have Been Cut," written by therapist Sherrie Campbell (2022, New Harbinger).

Language issues

Dear Amy: I have had a long-term love affair with foreign languages. I have studied several, and I speak one very well.

My question is this: Is it always rude to ask someone which country is their place of origin?

I'm not snooping. I love practicing my language skills whenever the opportunity arises.

I realize that many immigrants are striving to learn English, and others feel that their English is so good that their accent is undetectable. Others may feel that I am pointing out that they are from another country because I have a bias against immigrants. I don't!

Can you suggest a polite way of inquiring about this, or should I just let it possibly come out naturally.

Amy says: Asking a stranger you're encountering "What country are you from?" does a great job of highlighting how you perceive their "otherness."

For many people who might not look like you, the answer truthfully would be, "What country am I from? I'm from this country."

However, asking anyone, "Where did you grow up? or "Where did you spend your childhood?" is a conversation starter.

