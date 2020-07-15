Dear Amy: I’m 20 years old, and I work in a job where the median age is 30.

The closest person to my age is still five years older than me.

I feel like they never let me forget that I am so young, and despite my qualifications, sometimes they treat me as if I don’t know anything.

I don’t see my co-workers as old, but I’m struggling to fit in when I can barely say anything without being reminded of my age. What should I do?

Amy says: Hang in. This is the downside of being precocious.

You have your job for a reason. Your expertise is valuable, otherwise you wouldn’t be there. You might devise a comeback that works for you: “Wait a minute. I think I left my sippy cup in my lunchbox ...” — but mainly I hope that you will start to see your youth as a valuable asset, because it is.

