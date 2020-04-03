Dear Amy: I have loaned an in-law a significant amount of money.

We have given this person well over a year to pay us back. It was decided that if the loan was not paid back within a year, there would be interest charged. If the loan date extended a year beyond that, the interest would be increased.

I e-mailed them about three months ago and got no response. I have e-mailed twice more and finally received a response.

They said that basically the sky is falling. You know — "my car died," "I had to relocate some of my inventory ... " One hard luck story after another. While I am sympathetic, it is not my problem. This person is an independent businessperson always chasing the first million.

I am not sure how to respond, other than to say, "I'm sorry about your current situation, but when can you pay us back?"

I have explained in detail that we moved and we also had car troubles and issues with our new house and that we needed the money. What should we do?

Amy says: Unfortunately, I think you should prepare yourself for the fact that you are unlikely to be repaid. You seem to have discussed financing terms with your in-law, but the terms are vague, and you don't mention having a signed agreement.

Also, asking "when can you pay us back" invites the answer "never." Tell them "We expect you to begin repaying this loan on (specify a date). Your monthly payment should be (specify an amount). If you don't make payments, we have no other choice but to contact a lawyer."

This is an expensive lesson. In the future, never loan money you cannot afford to lose.

Friend group dropped her

Dear Amy: I was friends with a group of women that I met during college 20 years ago. We've stayed friends, taking trips together, gathering for baby showers and enjoying annual holiday gatherings.

Many of these women are married with families. While the gatherings lessened over the years the group continued to vacation together each summer.

A few years ago, I realized I had been left off the invite list. I know this because pictures are posted on social media.

Another friend has also been ostracized; we aren't sure what prompted this exclusion. Seeing everyone together on vacation feels like salt in the wound.

I long for the days when I was included. Yet I also think, "Why be friends with a crowd that is no longer welcoming?"

Should I say something?

Amy says: Because you are already being excluded, you don't have much to lose by inquiring about what factors might have led up to it.

The chances receiving a straight answer are fairly small, but judicious honesty would open up a conversation and give you the opportunity you deserve to express yourself. Contact the person in the group you are closest to. Say, "I realize this is awkward, but I'm hoping you can explain why I'm no longer included. I really miss this gathering, and if there is a problem, I'd like the opportunity to try to clear it up."