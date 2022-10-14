Dear Amy: Every year, I spend time carefully curating a list of Christmas wishes for me, my husband and our children. I know what we like and need. In turn, his family gives me their list.

When it's time for presents, my in-laws happily open the gifts for which they asked. We do not receive a single thing from our list. My children receive toys they don't need and clothes I will not let them wear.

We spend a generous amount of money on our family at Christmas, but I'm disappointed and frustrated by their lack of consideration.

Last year, I told my husband that going forward I would buy gifts only for his sibling's children. I have not told the in-laws yet. The downside is that one of the siblings is childless, so they would receive nothing from us.

Should I hold firm and let the family know that children should be the focus of Christmas from here on out, or should I make overt hints to stick to the list and hope for the best, even if I'm disappointed (again)?

Amy says: Abandon the list. It's not working. It also subverts the idea of Christmas giving.

You might segue to a non-material gift for adults — donating to a charity on their behalf or giving a subscription or membership to a museum or cultural institution. If you don't want to give any gifts to adults, in place of your list you can state: "I'm trying to cut back on the overabundance, and so I'm going to only give gifts to the kids. Enjoying our time together is the only gift I want."

Regardless of how you frame your own wishes, you cannot control what other people give to you.

Quit bragging

Dear Amy: I have been estranged from my brother for several years. I think a lot of our estrangement is based on jealousy. I believe that my brother resents my good fortune.

Our parents worked hard all their lives and left both my brother and me good nest eggs. Since retiring, I have been able to travel, do volunteer work, and make a lot of my dreams come true.

I admit that I have fewer responsibilities than my brother. Not all of his dreams have come true.

Every year, I send out a holiday letter describing how my year has gone, and my brother is on my mailing list. This year has been quite successful for me. I have taken a couple of trips, obtained a new kitten and celebrated some milestones.

Even though my brother wants nothing to do with me, I don't want to hurt his feelings. Should I send him a letter?

Amy says: If you are estranged from your brother, then why do you send him this one thing each year? Do you want to try to create something of a dialogue with him?

And if you never hear from him, you might not know whether "all of his dreams have come true."

If you simply want to remind him that you exist and that you are enjoying your life and privileges, then you might as well send this letter. But if you want to build a bridge with him, there are better ways to do it.

Instead of sending your brother a boastful letter, write one that shows a level of humble awareness of your relative good fortune. Remind him of a happy memory that you two share, and wish him well in the coming year.

