Dear Amy: Last year I sought your advice about my wife's codependent relationship with her daughters. Your advice was to either accept things as they were or leave.

Knowing that I could never be happy in that life, I decided to move on. After a bitter legal conflict, we divorced.

Recently, my ex-wife contacted me. She says she misses our life together, recognizes the error in not prioritizing our marriage and that she wants to start over. She blames her attorney for the bitterness of our legal conflict.

I love her dearly, yet I am emotionally wounded. I also worry that past habits will destroy our relationship again.

My inclination is to work to put this behind us, but I know we face an uncertain future. Do you have any thoughts on what our path should be?

Amy says: To recap your situation (if I recall correctly), you entered an entrenched family system with a new wife and her two live-in adult daughters who, by their own admission, froze you out of the family. Your wife waited on them hand and foot and spent the majority of her time with them exclusively.

The justification for my stark advice was that the family members were aware of the dynamic and had declared that they didn't intend to change it. So yes, given that, realistically your choice would be to accept the family dynamic, or leave the marriage.

I certainly hope you aren't relying solely on my advice to make these life choices, but yes, for a second marriage with a blended family to work, both spouses need to be willing to make big changes over time, and then give the family time to adjust. To have a strong and lasting marriage, a couple must consider the marriage itself to be central to the family's structure.

In terms of reconnecting, please commit to mediation.

Uncovering truths

Dear Amy: What started out as a favor for my girlfriend led to an unsettling discovery.

We've been dating for about six months; both of us have been married before.

She needed me to unlock her phone, because she left it at the house and needed some information from it.

What happened next is totally my fault. I began scanning through text messages. I found out she has a "friend" whom she met for breakfast and lunch recently. She made no mention of this to me.

I also found a message from someone in her past who was telling her how much he missed her and that he loved her. She agreed that she missed him and loved him, too.

I obviously can't disclose that I have violated her trust. I did tell her that she was talking in her sleep and said the guy's name from her past. I asked about him and she said he is just a childhood friend from her hometown and yes, she loves him just as she does her other friends.

I pressed her about a past relationship and she denies it, despite me having seen for my own eyes via text and pictures that it is a lie.

Do I reveal how I found out about these things and challenge her?

Amy says: Yes, you should confess what you've done, because it is the truth! The truth is the truth, and if you want to have an honest, authentic relationship, then you should both ask and answer questions about past and current relationships. Do not confront her in anger or accuse her of anything (she doesn't seem to have done anything wrong); simply ask her to talk to you about her likes and loves, past and present.

Your off-and-on-again girlfriend of six months can then make a choice either to blame you for what you've done or to engage in an honest conversation about the people in her life who are important to her. You can hope that you are one of them.

