Dear Amy: My husband has women from work that message him. Sometimes these are work-related, and sometimes not.

When I stress that I don't like it, he says it's nothing I should be concerned about. He also says it's unattractive for me to act this way, that they are his friends and I need to get over it.

I know that he is flirtatious (whether he realizes it or not).

I don't give my phone number to men. But if the situation was reversed and I was receiving messages from men, he would hate it.

We've had infidelity issues in the past (on both sides), and I don't trust his or others' intentions. Am I wrong for feeling this way?

Amy says: You aren't "wrong" for feeling the way you feel. Your feelings are your feelings, and you get to have them.

However, because you and your husband have a history of infidelity and a lack of trust (certainly on your part), you haven't "normalized" friendships, work relationships and communication between people.

You don't give your phone number to men. Why not? Don't you have the right to communicate with male colleagues and friends? I assume this is because you are trying to demonstrate behavior you want your husband to mirror.

Well, he's not taking you up on it.

Yes, your reaction might be "unattractive," but it is unkind for your husband to toss this at you.

The standard practice when rebuilding trust is to share any contact that causes the partner anxiety. He should show you his messages, tell you who is calling him (or he's calling), and you should do the same.

You two are continuing to play out the dynamic leftover from your mutual infidelity. You could take this into the office of a skilled counselor, and come out with a new way of behaving toward each other.

Diploma diplomacy

Dear Amy: I received two college graduation notifications, and I am unsure what I should do.

The first is from a friend whose daughter is graduating. When she graduated from high school, we attended her graduation party and brought a gift that was personalized, unique and useful for years to come. We never received a thank you, and she barely acknowledged us at her party. I know she might be different four years later, but it is still an irritant.

The second graduate is a son of a niece. We have not seen him since he was a baby.

My plan is to send congratulation cards to each. Am I being small-minded not to enclose checks?

Amy says: Because one of these young people is a stranger and the other has a bit of a history with you, I'd probably send a card and a very modest amount to both, congratulating them and telling them that their first post-grad cappuccino (or martini) is on you.

