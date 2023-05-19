Dear Amy: My family has had hoarding issues for generations. Long before Marie Kondo came along, I was in therapy and successfully dealing with this.

I'm a design professional with a lot of experience working with clients in their homes. I understand that hoarding is an obsessive compulsive disorder, but I also see compulsive decluttering as a big problem.

This is the case with my fiancée. While visiting a friend who was downsizing, I realized how anxious stacks of boxes and clutter made my her. We had to end the visit early because she was so anxious!

When she is stressed, she "purges" objects. Some things I treasure have "disappeared." I make space for her in our home (by removing my stuff), and she leaves the space empty, but then complains there is no room for her things.

We have no photos or artwork on our walls because the visual incompatibility makes her anxious and upset. If something is not being used NOW, out it goes — even if it's something that will be needed or useful later. Once she donated an occasionally used kitchen appliance and later the same day purchased another.

I'm not sure how to help her (or keep my stuff), because she says I need help with "hoarding." How do I defend decisions when being branded a "hoarder" for wanting to keep useful/needed/cherished objects?

Amy says: Compulsive decluttering does resemble hoarding, in that extreme anxiety and compulsions drive the desire to obsessively remove "stuff." People who suffer with this will get rid of things they will need later, then replace the item, and then remove that, too. So yes, according to your description, your fiancée may suffer from a version of this.

Like every cohabiting couple, you will have to negotiate the issue of combining your possessions and arriving at a lifestyle that you both can manage. It would be helpful to sit down with a couples therapist who could help you sort out, rearrange and unpack the considerable baggage you each bring into this relationship.

Is rudeness generational?

Dear Amy: When I walk in my suburban neighborhood, I say hello to the people I encounter. Most everyone over 50 returns the greeting, while those younger than that will either glare at me or act like I'm not there.

These are not children, so "not talking to strangers" is not the problem. So what is the issue? Why is it acceptable to be so rude?

Amy says: During my travels, I've noted regional differences regarding how outwardly "friendly" strangers are to one another. For instance, I was raised in an area that is on the far less-friendly side of the spectrum. It has never occurred to me that this behavior might be generational, however.

I'd be interested to hear from readers: Has my generation raised a passel of rude-niks?

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.