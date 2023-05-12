Dear Amy: I have been happily married for 39 years. The few disagreements we've had always seem to center around my husband's family. The latest has to do with my brother-in-law.

He has always had a very entitled attitude. When my mother-in-law passed away in 2020, the car she recently bought was taken over by him. I was fine with that.

However, she also had a handicap parking permit that was issued to her by the state because of her deteriorating health issues. My husband's brother has chosen to use that permit illegally for the past two years. And that's against the law.

I always have hesitated to say anything because I didn't want to accuse him in the event that he had gotten his own permit.

But this past week he left the area to visit another relative and his car was left in our driveway while he was away. The permit that had been issued to his mother was in plain view in the car.

Not knowing where the keys to the vehicle were, I asked my husband to please remove the permit because he shouldn't be using it. My husband refused, saying he didn't feel he had the right to remove something from someone's vehicle without their permission.

I felt my husband is enabling him to continue this illegal use of the permit. I am disappointed and have lost a lot of respect for my husband over this.

I'd appreciate your opinion as to whether I am overreacting.

Amy says: I can understand why you are so annoyed by your brother-in-law using his late mother's permit, but I agree with your husband that it's not his place to remove it.

I do believe you are overreacting to this, but I assume that this episode is a placeholder for other in-law annoyances you've experienced over the years.

You are blaming the wrong person for this. Your husband is refusing to do something you have told him to do. He is standing up to you, and yes — you don't like it, but he has the right to make choices based on his own values.

That being said, in my opinion, your brother-in-law should be deeply embarrassed to be scamming off of a dead woman's infirmities in this way, when doing so also denies others with legitimate needs the ability to use a parking spot reserved for them.

Sexist commentary

Dear Amy: Several years ago, my husband joined an all-male book club. This has been a good experience for him, and I believe all the guys enjoy it.

Recently, my husband hosted the group in our home. I was in and out of the house during the meeting, not wanting to intrude.

Unfortunately, I overheard at least some of their discussion, and I was appalled. These guys were being really sexist as they discussed the book (and other things).

I'm not sure how to respond to this, and now I'm really wondering how and why my husband continues to participate. What are your thoughts?

Amy says: Have you ever belonged to an all-woman book group — or been a guest at one? I ask because, if you want to witness some rampaging, wine-fueled sexism, pop into a group of women speaking without restraint.

My point is that this is a familiar dynamic in gendered groups.

You might ask your husband how he feels about the tone and tenor of his book club, but unless there is a specific aspect of his behavior that you find offensive, I suggest that you turn the page.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.