Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Dear Amy: I have a beautiful, smart and wonderful 16-year-old granddaughter who is anorexic.

She has been at a special care facility for the past two months and will be returning home within a couple of weeks. Of course, this is a very emotional and difficult time for her parents, as well as the whole family.

What do I say to this child? How should I behave with her? Should I talk to her about her sickness? People tell me to just be myself, but this myself wants to hug her for a long time.

My whole being hurts so much when I think of the suffering my daughter, son-in-law and her 14-year-old sister are going through. I truly want to be the grandma who has always supported and loved her.

Is there a support group for grandparents I could access?

Amy says: The fact that you are asking this question reveals how important a role you could play in your granddaughter's recovery — just by being yourself. But "being yourself" in this context might feel somewhat surreal.

Keep in mind that returning from an inpatient program marks a stage in recovery, but it is not the end of recovery. Your granddaughter's recovery is a process that could take a very long time.

It is common for people returning from treatment to feel that they are "on stage" because they have become the unwanted focus of the entire family's attention. I think this is especially challenging for teenagers.

The recovering person does not want to be visually scrutinized or put at the center of the family's conversation.

You should not discuss her illness, her eating or even "how healthy she looks." You should simply tell her that it is great to see her.

Let her fade to the fringes of family gatherings (if she wants) until she feels more comfortable being home. Interact with her parents and sister, recount a favorite funny story about your daughter (her mom) from childhood, talk about what you're reading, watching, or who you ran into at the farmer's market. Confess your secret crush on Sam Elliott.

And, if you find yourself babbling, laugh about it and then settle down. All of you just have to get through this initial phase.

Eating disorders are family diseases. I heartily support your instinct to seek support. The facility where your granddaughter has received treatment likely offers support groups for family members. If not, they certainly will have the contact information for such organizations.

The National Alliance for Eating Disorders (Allianceforeatingdisorders.com) also offers a well-regarded virtual support group for family members and caregivers.

Digging up the past

Dear Amy: My wife of 57 years had a lover in her youth. I have asked her for some details about that affair, but she refuses to disclose anything.

Should I accept that stance, or should I insist that she comply with my request?

Amy says: You don't say why you are so curious about this very long-ago love affair.

Your wife is her own person. She has the right to disclose — or withhold — anything from her past that precedes your relationship, unless this has a direct bearing on your own family (for instance, if she had a child by that relationship). This also applies to your past, too, by the way.

In my opinion, your curiosity doesn't qualify as a "need-to-know."

If this has become a sticking point in your relationship, then you will both have to reckon with it, thoughtfully talk it through and make a conscious choice to move forward.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.