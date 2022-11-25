Dear Amy: I am conflicted about gift-giving this holiday season.

I have traditionally bought gifts for my family (five adults and five children), my close friends and their children (they all buy me nice gifts, too).

This year I have no real disposable income. I mentioned to my mother that I want to opt out of the gift-giving this year because of finances, and she said, "Why don't you then? Just tell everyone in the family that you don't want to exchange gifts this year."

But I am embarrassed to do that. It's hard for me to imagine being with my family on Christmas morning with everyone else giving gifts. I feel like it would be awkward. But I don't want to skip the event. I love my family and want to be with them.

I am an artist. One Christmas a few years back, I had a similar situation with finances, and I made everyone drawings. I don't feel like I can do that again, and I haven't thought of anything else to make them.

I wish our family would do that thing where we exchange names and just buy one person a nice gift. But I don't want to change the culture of the holiday for my own selfish reasons.

Any suggestions?

Amy says: In many families, there's a point where the adults look around their crowded houses and say, "Enough." My family transitioned into giving to charities, matching the recipient to a suitable cause, while giving material gifts only to the children.

I'm with your mother regarding letting yourself off the hook, but I also understand that this might make you uncomfortable.

You're lucky! You're an artist. You seem to think that because you gave drawings one time, you can't do it again. I strongly disagree.

My great-uncle — also an artist — created a unique Christmas card every year, made prints, and signed and personally inscribed them to the recipient. Almost 100 years later, these treasures are collector's items and prized within the family.

You could do something similar. Keep the piece small, modest and unframed, and give one to each family, inscribed for them. The recipient could choose to frame the piece, tape it to the fridge, or stick it in an album. You could give art supplies to the children on your list.

Your annual gift to friends and family could be a treasure that would outlast any fancy gift you could purchase.

An accounting lesson

Dear Amy: When our daughters were born we opened a savings account for each of them. We told them it was their college account. Money gifts from relatives went into this account.

When college approached, we told them: "Here is your college account. If you have money left in it after college graduation, it's yours. If you have college loans, they're yours. It's up to you."

Our older daughter spent most of it on a private college. The younger daughter went to a public university and used the excess as a down payment on a house. So far so good.

Then the younger one said, "Hey, it's wedding time, what's my budget?" My wife and I looked at each other and said, "Oh, darn" (or something similar).

We realized — and I now preach to any new parent that will listen — we should have called it a college and wedding fund. Help spread the word.

Amy says: Great idea, followed by great advice. You don't say how you resolved this, but I have a feeling that you handled it well.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.