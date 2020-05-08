Dear Amy: I came out as gay to my parents when I was 28. I'm living on my own, after serving in the military.

My deeply conservative parents did not accept my sexuality well, calling me "disgusting" and "sinful." They froze me out for two years while I was stationed overseas, unwilling to talk or to even agree to disagree with me, despite my efforts to reach out to them.

I've recently finished my time in the military and am back in the U.S. My parents have contacted me. We've reached a sort of middle ground, but they still don't seem comfortable talking to me.

It took a long time, but I have tried to forgive them. But now that there is contact, I admit I don't feel the desire to keep a close relationship with them.

I'm looking at marriage in the next year, and I haven't told them about it because I'm afraid how they'll react.

Is it OK to keep my distance, forgive and walk away, or do I owe it to the familial bonds to keep the relationship going?

Amy says: Familial bonds stretch in two directions. Until your folks figure out how to accept, relate and apologize to you — and learn to love you as you are — a natural consequence of their behavior would be for you to keep your distance.

But keeping your distance and walking away are radically different propositions.

The fact that you say you are afraid of their reaction to your choice to marry shows you are still tied to them. During this time of distancing, I hope you are able to conquer this fear.

When you feel free to live your own life — openly, joyfully and authentically — you will be truly liberated. Forgiveness and acceptance will flow from that. Any ongoing relationship with your folks will be contingent on their own growth.

Keep ball out of his court

Dear Amy: I recently introduced my four kids to backyard kickball.

One afternoon, my 7-year-old accidentally kicked the ball over our neighbor's fence. My kids went over to get the ball and our middle-age neighbor sprayed my children with his hose!

My 5-year-old came into the house crying — and soaked. When I asked what had happened, they explained he would not give them their ball back, so I went over to his house and politely asked for it. He sprayed me in the face and said my kids are NOT allowed to play kickball near his yard and then gave me the ball back.

In order not to anger him, I told my kids to kick the ball the other way. He doesn't appreciate that, either. Now, he stands by the fence and sprays my kids. Any suggestions?

Amy says: You describe your neighbor as "crabby," which seems extremely generous. To me, he sounds volatile and potentially violent. Your kids should do everything possible to steer clear.

I suggest you consider installing a much higher and solid fence between. Any continued harassment might be a matter for the police to handle. Spraying your children with a hose while they are in their own yard would expose him to an assault charge.

