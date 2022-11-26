Dear Amy: I work for a small spa. Over the past eight years, my family and the owners' family have become friends. We have young children who play together.

The business owner recently confided that he and his wife have not been paying employees what they are fully entitled to.

This has been happening for several years, and I am legally owed $9,000 to $10,000. Although the owners are doing everything correctly now, they have made no mention of back pay.

The other employees are not aware that they also are owed money.

I spoke with a lawyer, and although by law the money is owed to me, I will have to take the business to court to get it. I'm torn. I feel betrayed by my boss/friend but obligated to tell my coworkers.

Should I ask my bosses/friends for the cash? Should I inform the other employees?

Amy says: You should pursue the back pay owed to you, following your lawyer's advice (a letter from the lawyer might inspire the business owners to avoid court and offer you a fair settlement).

You also should assume that your friendship is over and consider looking for a new job.

In terms of notifying the other employees, the letter from your lawyer to the spa owners might include a sentence strongly suggesting that they take steps to restore back pay to all of their employees. Your lawyer might decide to contact the other employees independently, gathering a few more clients and billable hours along the way.

The business owners should assume that all of the employees will find out about this. The spa's own lawyer will advise them on how to settle and deal with any penalties.

I've got a secret

Dear Amy: Fifty-two years ago, my sister shared a secret with me on the condition that I tell no one.

She has five children, three of whom were fathered by three different men while she was still married to her first husband. The children all think he is their father and their children's grandfather.

I'm experiencing guilt about holding this secret and feel my adult nieces and nephews have a basic right to know the truth. But my sister sees no reason to upset so many families.

Is it her secret to keep? Is it my secret to share?

Amy says: Knowing a secret doesn't make it "yours."

Yes, your sister's adult children have the right to know their true heritage. Your sister is the person who should tell them.

Keep in mind that if any of the three affected siblings (or their children) register on a DNA site, they could become connected with other DNA relatives and start the process of unraveling this very tangled web.

Your sister either can tell them herself and have a hope of controlling the narrative, or she can wait until the inevitable DNA search reveals the truth.

Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.