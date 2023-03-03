Dear Amy: My international travel was interrupted by a pandemic-related issue when I was returning home from Europe. The person I was traveling with had no such problem.

I applied for reimbursement from the travel insurance for a claim worth almost $10,000. I was told I would receive a reimbursement. I was waiting on the check, which seemed extremely delayed.

My travel buddy was well aware of these details. She and I met for our monthly lunch date. While we were eating, she produced an envelope from the insurance company addressed to me, but sent to her mailing address a month ago because of a clerical error.

I put the check in my bag, and we started talking about a different topic. Now I'm wondering if I should have asked for a better explanation about why she didn't inform me that she had the check when she first received it.

My friend grew up in India and came to the United States 40 years ago in an arranged marriage. She sometimes tells me she is still baffled by American customs.

I'm rather disappointed by how she handled this. Should I ask for an explanation, or just be happy that she gave me my check?

Amy says: Yes, you should be happy that you received your check, and, yes, you should discuss this with your friend.

You should explain to her that the delay in receiving the check created a lot of worry for you. In the weeks that she had your check in her possession, you also lost the opportunity to deposit and use that money for your own needs.

You also should ask her how things are for her at home. Does she have money worries? Your friend travels with you (away from her husband and home), but does she feel stuck in other ways?

The less the merrier

Dear Amy: My in-laws are outgoing and social people. They prefer that all gatherings include as many people as possible. My husband and I are more introverted and prefer small gatherings.

On more than one occasion, we've had my in-laws over, and while they are here, they will take a call on their cellphone from another family member and invite them to "come on over" to our house.

It's not that we don't like or want to see the other family members, but we prefer to have smaller, more personal, gatherings, and we find it incredibly rude to invite other people to someone else's house.

What should I say when this happens?

Amy says: In your in-laws' home, they get to create whatever environment they choose. You have the same right.

Your husband should take the lead with his family and explain how this behavior affects both of you. And then, if this happens in your home, you'll have to interrupt, saying, "Oops, no — we're going to keep this gathering smaller."

