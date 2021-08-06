Dear Amy: Our son "Tom" received a heart transplant 10 years ago. He's done great. He is very diligent about keeping in shape, taking his meds and eating a healthy diet.

Tom's wife, "Tracy," works in a nursing home. Throughout COVID, they've both been extremely careful. Everyone in our family, including Tom and Tracy, were vaccinated at the earliest opportunity.

Tom's heart failure and subsequent transplant was the result of an acute viral myocarditis, so we have a healthy respect for the destruction that a virus can cause. Our family has been extra cautious because of Tom's immunosuppressed status (and understand that because of that status, it's likely he has reduced protection from COVID-19 even though he's been vaccinated).

Next month, Tom and Tracy plan to share a beach house with her sister, husband and their 3-year-old daughter. Tracy's father also will be there and will be the only unvaccinated adult present.

Tracy says her father's refusal to be vaccinated has caused some friction in their relationship and that, even though she's disappointed in his choice, she doesn't want to discuss it with him.

My husband and I are livid. What's our role here, if any? We'd like to contact the father to let him know how his decision affects not just him, but also Tom, Tracy and, potentially, her nursing home residents, as well as his granddaughter, who is too young to be vaccinated. His decision literally could kill our son.

While it would be therapeutic for us to share our concerns, it's unlikely to change his mind. But saying nothing and giving him a pass doesn't seem like the right thing, either. What do you think?

Amy says: It seems at this point that you have little to lose in urging the father to be vaccinated. No doubt, you would regret not speaking out if the elder man contracted the disease.

As of this writing, the latest information from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is: "There is a clear message that is coming through: This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated. ... Our biggest concern is we are going to continue to see preventable cases, hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths among the unvaccinated."

Beyond Tracy's father, your son's extreme situation deserves your careful examination (and comment). If Tracy's father refuses to be vaccinated, the only option Tom might have is to skip this house party.

Quick turnaround

Dear Amy: Responding to people wondering how long a person should grieve, I buried my beloved wife in April and was so lonely that I remarried the following February. I'm 90 years old.

Amy says: Congratulations and best wishes for a long and happy marriage!

