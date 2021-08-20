Dear Amy: You often refer people to seek counseling. I believe in counseling, and as a teacher, I often suggested that path for families facing challenges.

Now, I find myself in need of counseling. My husband of almost 50 years passed away last year, and the grief is crushing. I tried a grief group, but the other people there made me even more sad.

I have been trying to find someone who will accept my insurance, but many counselors have lessened their load due to COVID. Even though I have read every book on the subject, I truly feel the need to confide in someone with whom I have no history.

With all that is in the news about people who need help, finding it should be easier and affordable. I want you to know that suggesting counseling often presents hurdles that lead the people in need to give up.

Amy says: I am so sorry that you are experiencing these challenges.

I can imagine the challenge of meeting with a grief group. And I understand why some counselors are hesitant to do in-person sessions. If you are willing to speak with a counselor through videoconferencing, it would expand your options.

Video therapy has exploded during the pandemic, and there are many commercial therapy services that run on a subscription model. For a weekly fee, you have daily access to a therapist through text and videoconferencing. Thoroughly research the terms before trying this.

There also are many online forums devoted to grief and grieving. After reviewing several, I would recommend griefhealingdiscussiongroups.com. This is a free site where online discussions on its message boards are monitored by grief counselors. Discussions are supportive and helpful. This might be your lifeline while you continue to look for a therapist.

Settle for politeness

Dear Amy: The relationship between me and my sister has been strained since childhood. I have attempted to be closer in the past, but it never was successful. We are polite when we see each other, but that's it.

Over the years, our mother has tried to manipulate me into situations where she thinks my sister and I could bond. Is there any point in kindly telling her that trying to broker a friendship is useless? Mind you, there is no animosity, but I resent Mom's attempts to make us closer.

Amy says: Cordial is great. No animosity might be the best you can do. I wish more people learned how to retreat to politeness, rather than revert to drama or total estrangement. When your mother tries to broker more closeness, you could respond: "Mom, we're good. If my sister wants to spend more time with me, she can get in touch, OK?"

