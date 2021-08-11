Dear Amy: Several years ago, I was physically attacked — and seriously injured — by a man I had dated, on and off, for several years.

I had him arrested. He received one year's probation.

My issue is with his family. After the attack, his sisters informed me that he was a pathological liar, had served jail time for felony DWI, had a history of sponging off women and family members and his ex-wife had divorced him because of his alcoholism.

This man frequently drove my car, and his sisters knew it. And they also knew that he had no driver's license. I saw them a number of times throughout our relationship and was friends with both on Facebook, yet neither of them ever said one word to me about their brother.

I now check their FB regularly to see if their brother is dating anyone. If he is, I intend to tell her everything. But I still think this should be their responsibility. What's your opinion?

Amy says: I can understand why you harbor feelings of bitterness toward this family, but by placing this responsibility onto the sisters, you're basically asking them to police their brother.

I completely agree that once they became aware that you were in a longer-term relationship with him, the sisters should have notified you of his terrible track record.

However, the sibling relationship is vastly different from an intimate partner relationship. They don't have the option of not being related to him. He might be as menacing toward them as he was toward you. Or they might have hoped that he had changed during his relationship with you.

You don't harbor conflicted feelings or beliefs about him — as his sisters might. You have direct knowledge of how dangerous he is, and you have access to his arrest record and restraining order to prove it.

Yes, if you become aware that he is dating someone, you should warn her. Understand that anything you commit to writing (on Facebook messenger, for instance) can be shared, so be cautious.

Don't discuss inheritance

Dear Amy: Through a DNA website, I recently connected with a daughter I gave up for adoption 40 years ago. This connection has been a lovely experience.

My husband and I have two grown daughters who have met this woman and her family, and everyone gets along.

The adopted daughter is very successful professionally and financially. Our two daughters are solidly middle-class, as are we. Our dilemma is: How shall we divvy up our assets in our will?

Should we discuss this with them?

Amy says: It is inspiring to learn of a successful and peaceful family-building experience of the sort you are experiencing. Credit goes to all of you, including your adopted child's parents, who have raised a successful and well-adjusted person.

I'm amazed at how often I receive questions about how to divide assets, when the answer is always: however you want. It is wisest to discuss this with an estate planning attorney who can advise you about the inheritance laws.

I am, however, of the definite opinion that you should not discuss this with your daughters during the planning phase. At this point, even though the decision ultimately will have an impact on them, your decision-making process is none of their business.

