Dear Amy: I met a woman at work and fell deeply in love with her. Two nights a week, she comes to my place for dinner, and we are intimate. Then she leaves at 10 p.m.

Two months ago, I asked her to marry me and she said yes. But our situation is very unusual.

She lives with the guy she has been with for 15 years. They have two children (that I've never met), but they are not married. She told me there is no intimacy between them — and I believe that. But she still sleeps in the same bed with him.

When she comes to my place and we are intimate and then she goes home, I have a hard time dealing with that. I try not to think about it, but sometimes it gets the best of me.

Am I being a fool?

Amy says: There are different categories of fools. You are in the fool-for-love category. That's nothing to be ashamed of, but because you seem to be suffering from love-induced temporary insanity, I'm going to bluntly try to set you straight.

This is not going to work out. In fact, marrying her would be the worst-case scenario for you, because then you would be with someone who is dishonest and morally bankrupt.

People do cheat on their partners, but if she is engaged to you, every time she goes home to her family and sleeps with her partner, she is now cheating on you. That's why you're struggling.

Furthermore, she has children, and she is stealing time from them to be with you. Neither of you seems to be even considering their welfare.

At some point, you will have to emerge from the bubble you're in and get real about your prospects. I hope you aren't too emotionally shredded by then to find a more suitable partner.

Too much TV

Dear Amy: I'm looking for how to respond to my daughter, who absolutely loves a certain long-running TV drama. She lives in another city, and we have weekly phone conversations, which she often starts by wanting to talk about the show.

Even though I hate the show, I've been forcing myself to watch every week in order to keep up with it. I'd really like to permanently turn it off. Can you help?

Amy says: Liberate yourself from watching, but stay connected with your daughter by asking for her "recaps." Let her tell you who is doing what and which character died this week as the result of a contract negotiation with the network.

A good deed

Dear Amy: When cleaning out our home of 39 years, I found photos that my deceased sister had saved of her ex-husband as a child and his parents.

I tried to find her ex, only to discover that he and his (second) wife also were deceased. However, they had a son that I was able to locate. I sent him a message via Facebook explaining who I was and why I was contacting him.

He replied that he would love to receive the photos. Afterward he contacted me and said he had never seen pictures of his dad as a kid or pictures of his grandparents in their younger years, and that he could not thank me enough.

Amy says: I recently received a copy of an essay my mother wrote about 40 years ago. It was a real treat, and it came out of the blue from a stranger. I urge anyone who is able to perform a similar act of generosity to do so.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.