Dear Amy: I am an octogenarian man, still in good physical and mental health.

I try to keep abreast of the latest news, including the #MeToo movement and concerns over the proper respect owed to women, especially regarding unwelcome and minimizing nouns of address.

My peers and I are puzzled, however, that so many women in positions of public engagement (servers, receptionists, sales personnel, hygienists, nurses, etc.) feel free to belittle and degrade us by referring to us as "honey," "sweetie," ad nauseam.

These strangers do not speak to young or middle-aged persons this way. Why do they feel free to embarrass and devalue seniors with this childish gibberish?

Some neighbors of similar age and I gathered last week and this topic came up. Everyone had a story about their disgust at being referred to in this manner.

When one sales clerk asked, "May I have your credit card, sweetie?" I replied that my name was "indeed — not 'Sweetie.' " I didn't like my terse response and am asking you and your readers how best to handle these demeaning and disrespectful situations.

Amy says: I confess to defending this practice as a "folksy" and benign greeting from women who deal with a high volume of strangers during the course of their day.

Then, I got "Sweetied" by a woman considerably younger than I, and suddenly it didn't seem so friendly and folksy, but like a patronizing commentary on my stage in life.

I'm not comfortable declaring that this is an offensive or deliberately degrading practice, however. In fact, I assume the intention is to offer a warm and comforting greeting that is gender-neutral and ... easy.

Otherwise, I think you should acknowledge to yourself that this is an annoyance, but that it also provides an opportunity. Every time you are "Honeyed," say to yourself: "I sincerely hope that this is the worst thing I have to deal with today."

A heap of trouble

Dear Amy: I have new neighbors. I invited them over when they moved in and have tried to be friendly.

The husband, a retired engineer (now a horticulturalist), has started a huge compost heap next to where I park, so it's the first thing people see when pulling into my driveway.

I am an avid gardener and also have a compost pile, but it is not where anyone is obliged to look at it.

When my gardening helper mistakenly blew a few leaves (literally!) onto his compost pile, he was upset, yet I am looking at rotting pumpkins, piles of sticks, bags of leaves, a huge tree stump, etc.

It is such an eyesore. The neighbor's lot is large — his offending compost pile could be elsewhere! I don't see anything in the covenants to cover it.

I planted a lot of nondeciduous plants between me and the compost, but I still drive by it every day. I generally talk to people nicely if I am distressed about something, but I don't feel hopeful here.

Any suggestions?

Amy says: If your neighbor's compost pile is close to your house, it could draw scavenging animals and other pests onto your property.

You are very specific about the many ways this offends you, but you are very unspecific about the risks of simply asking your neighbor if he would be willing to move this. If he enters his own property from another direction, he might not be aware of the impact this has on you.

Also check with your town's highway department to see if there are other remedies you haven't considered.

