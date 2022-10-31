Dear Amy: There was a physical altercation between my 32-year-old son and 26-year-old daughter when both were very drunk.

They were alone, so no one knows exactly what happened, except that my son ended up pushing my daughter to the floor and throttling her. My daughter was freaked out and nearly hysterical. I could easily see the marks around her neck.

She no longer feels safe around her brother. On the advice of her counselor, my daughter filed charges. After talking with my son, the police forwarded the charges to the prosecutor's office.

Apparently, my son is insisting that my daughter bit him and he was protecting himself. My daughter doesn't remember.

Throughout all of his ups and downs, I always have been on my son's side, but now I feel I need to distance myself from him, especially because my daughter and her other brother refuse to be around him.

With the holidays coming up, I feel that it's best not to include him in the family's celebrations. This probably will cause a permanent rift with him, which makes my heart sick.

I haven't spoken to my son since this happened two weeks ago. What should I do?

Amy says: You should attend to your daughter's needs and assist her as she goes through the legal process. If her drinking is causing her to black out, you should encourage her to confront her alcohol use.

Your son is facing a credible accusation of assault. And yes, he should face prosecution.

Naturally, you are very upset, angry and worried. And though your instinct is to keep your distance, you should not abandon your son. In my view, his best chance at rehabilitation might be through a relationship with you.

You should contact him. Express your heartbreak and shock regarding his behavior. Do not argue about the events as he presents them (there's no point), and urge him to honestly face his problems.

As with his sister, you should express concern over his drinking and urge him to get help. Tell him, "I'm very worried about you and the damage your behavior has done to your sister and the rest of the family. But I'm your mother, I love you, and that will never change."

As for the holidays, your son and daughter should not spend time together. If you can visit with him privately on these holidays, you should make an effort to see him.

Job issues

Dear Amy: I recently left my first job after 14 years, for a variety of reasons. I am now exploring new avenues in different fields.

My problem is that my old job was at a prominent retailer that is currently very popular with consumers. Every time people find out where I used to work, they ask questions.

I don't want to keep having to focus on a life I am trying to put behind me or needing to explain my decision to leave. Can you advise me on how to politely curb these conversations?

Amy says: You should not necessarily discourage these conversations, as annoying as they may be. The way you respond will help you to connect with others.

You could work up a "set piece" of a few sentences, satisfy some curiosity, and pivot to your current interests.

Fourteen years is an impressive run for a first job. Your answer to why you left should be, "I was ready for a change!"

If you don't want to engage, you can say, "Oh, I really don't want to talk about it."

