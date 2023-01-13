Dear Amy: A dear friend has a husband who is an alcoholic. During any kind of get-together he is loud, belligerent and on occasion becomes incapacitated and has to be carried out.

Before my friend and her husband moved six hours away, our group of about 20 could tolerate him because they would get in the car (she would drive) and go home. When they visit now, they expect to stay with us for several days.

My husband and I have reached the end of our patience and want to limit our contact with him. They can stay one night, but not five. My friend would be crushed to learn how we feel. Our relationship would be over. I would also be crushed to lose her as a friend.

Her husband's drinking has ruined many of her past friendships, and I don't want our friendship to be another casualty. Can you think of a way for us to be honest and still retain this friendship?

Amy says: Your friend's husband has an addiction disorder that, according to you, often has an extreme impact on him and everyone in his circle. You are all protecting his addiction and its consequences by pretending that it doesn't exist.

If your friend wants to visit town frequently, it might be best for her to establish a short-term rental where she and her husband can stay comfortably, have some privacy, and spend time with you and other friends without overstaying their welcome.

You could say to her, "I'm worried that staying with us seems to trigger your husband's drinking. I know this is a really tough illness; I have to admit I really don't know how to respond. We treasure your visits and want to make sure you continue to come. Can you plan to stay with us for one night and then, if you want to stay in town longer, I can try to connect you with a nearby rental so you can have some privacy and we can continue to see you and do things together while you're in town."

If your attempt at honesty becomes a friendship deal-breaker for her, then she truly needs to connect with a "friends and family" support group (such as Al-anon) to fight the isolation that protecting her husband's addiction is creating for her.

Teen angst

Dear Amy: My daughter is a stepmom to two teen girls.

They came to live with her and her husband over a year ago because they did not have a good situation at their mother's home. At first, my daughter seemed to give them great structure and life skills. Now, they seem lost.

On my last visit, the older girl did not shower for six days. On the weekends, they stay up until 2 or 3 in the morning and sleep in until 2 or 3 in the afternoon.

I'm worried that these girls are not being mentored in basic life skills. When I try to talk to the adults in the house about this, I get shut down and told they are dealing with it.

The girls want to visit me next summer. Frankly, I will not put up with this nonsense and have held off saying yes. How can I help?

Amy says: These teens behave as they do because they are being neglected. And now, because of their behavior, you are considering neglecting them, too.

Your ability to help in a concrete way may be limited — but it would be good for them to see an adult at least try.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.