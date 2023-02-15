Dear Amy: I'm a sixth-grade girl. I finally started to become confident, but something that happened a couple of days ago struck me down.

I got dress-coded by my teacher because I wore a shirt that had cutouts on the shoulders. We can't wear cropped shirts or shirts with spaghetti straps. This wasn't any of those things — it was just a no-shoulder shirt.

My teacher pulled me aside and said, "You can't wear that." I was confused. She then stated all the things she noticed about my outfit, like she had been watching me. I felt so embarrassed and self-conscious.

I started researching dress codes and realized how sexist they are. Dress codes focus mainly on girls and sexualize what we wear. (Teachers break the dress code all the time, too, by the way.)

It makes kids feel ashamed of their bodies and skin, and it makes them get made fun of. To protest against this, I want to write a letter to the principal. But before I do, I just want to know if I am in the right, or should I simply leave the dress code alone because it is doing what it should?

Amy says: I think that your response is completely appropriate. Being called out like this by your teacher was tough for you.

Dress codes are designed for a very good reason. The overall intention is to design a way for children to be less distracted by their wardrobes so they can focus on their education.

One good thing that dress codes do is to help take the pressure off some kids who might not have the resources to dress in trendy styles. The code sets a basic standard for the entire school, and, yes, kids should understand and respect the standards that their school has set.

But you are correct that these rules often are enforced on girls more than boys, and that sometimes kids who wear their hair in twists or braids (or other ways that are appropriate to their culture) also are unfairly "coded."

So, I agree that you should write a letter to the principal, expressing your thoughts and bringing up the good points you've raised. In my opinion, this is putting your education to very good use. Good for you.

Feeling used

Dear Amy: It is 7 p.m., and I have just returned from the store. I went at the request of my wife, who asked that I get her some wine, a dessert and Benadryl.

I don't consume any of these things. What would be reasonable to expect in return? A hug? A kiss? I did get a thank-you. But isn't it reasonable to expect something more than the kind of thank-you that a stranger might get for holding the door open?

Amy says: Your sadness and frustration is evident. You should express all the same to your wife.

I received some timeless advice once from a long-married friend: to always treat your spouse with the same enthusiasm and affection that you treat your most treasured friend.

You are being starved of affection, and it hurts, deeply.

Going solo

Dear Amy: A letter writer described how he had betrayed his wife multiple times. After 10 years of successful recovery, he feels like he is in jail because of her trust issues.

He said he only wants to have a day surfing at the beach. Your response was, "OK," but why didn't you suggest that he invite his wife along?

Amy says: I thought that spending a day free from her surveillance might help to build trust.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.