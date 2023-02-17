Dear Amy: Is there a way that a wedding invitation addressed to my wife and me and our 40-year-old single son could be changed to a "plus one" invitation so my son could bring along his girlfriend of two-plus years?

He likely will not travel from one coast to the other for the wedding without his girlfriend. Including our son probably was prompted by the groom's dad, who has played a role like a godfather to our son.

Is there any situation where an invitee can ask if they can bring their romantic partner? If my son were to get engaged before the wedding is held, does that alter the situation and your reply?

Amy says: It is appropriate to include a long-term serious romantic partner in a wedding invitation.

However, if this family is as close to your son as you state, then presumably they would know about this almost-fiancée in your son's life. Furthermore, if your son isn't invested enough in this wedding to consider going without his girlfriend, that's another clue that — even if he and the groom's father are close — he's not first-tier friends with the marrying couple. And it's their wedding.

You can't just change a wedding invitation. You can, however, respectfully ask if there might be room for another guest. (Worse, in my mind, are people who accept the invitation but don't show up and don't let anyone know in advance — and that seems to happen at every wedding.)

And yes, if your son got engaged before the wedding, the marrying couple might be embarrassed if they learned about it later and hadn't included the fiancée in the invitation. But that is a terrible reason to rush an engagement.

Moving on

Dear Amy: I know three nice older women in relationships that haven't led to marriage because the men's children won't accept these women into the family.

I was wondering if there are people in that situation where the man has said, "This is my choice, and I want you to accept it and her."

Amy says: I believe that this whole issue of adult children not accepting a new partner is a growing phenomenon.

I think this control issue has to do partly with how these entitled children were raised, how the marriage between their parents ended (whether through death or divorce) and how rapidly the children might believe their parent has moved into new relationships.

Children who don't respect a parent's right to make choices — even poor ones — are assuming control over the relationship. Sometimes they will even shamelessly use access to grandchildren as a bargaining chip.

And parents who let their children do this have failed in their responsibility to assert their own rights and command respect.

Sometimes parents do push back against this kind of control. Doing so while recognizing their children's points of view, addressing their concerns and moving at an appropriate and determined pace can help everyone to adjust.

It's all about love

Dear Amy: When I was younger and my cousins (who were mostly older than me) were getting married, it was a time of great joy.

Family squabbles or not, the whole family was invited: babies, teenagers, exes — you name it. And we had a ball. If there was a major conflict, it was "checked at the door," as the saying goes.

It seems to me that the wedding is about sharing your joy with those who love you, those people you love and the people they love.

Amy says: Beautifully put. Thank you.

