Dear Amy: I had a fabulous life — a successful career, handsome husband and gorgeous kids. I was well-known and acclaimed in my field. I felt I had it all and that I was living the feminist dream.

My husband did not work. He had a drinking problem. His behavior became increasingly violent. When he harmed the children, I left him.

My life changed radically. As a single working mother of two small boys, I no longer could be a superstar at the office.

My special-needs child required frequent hospitalization, which meant hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical debt. Then my father had a lingering death from pancreatic cancer.

I couldn't afford not to work, so I dialed in a very sketchy job performance and my professional reputation suffered. Meanwhile, my ex-husband was committing acts of violence, which meant round after round of restraining orders. It was chaos.

Fast-forward 10 years. The boys and I have a loving relationship. Both children excel in college. After many years and diligent effort, I've resolved the financial problems. The boys even have a healthy relationship with their father.

The problem is that I am firmly stuck in the past. I miss the time when I used to have everything, including a husband whom I loved. Professionally, I'm a has-been standing on the sidelines watching my former peers accomplish amazing things.

I know I made the right choices. But I can't stop thinking of what I had and what might have been if we had kept it together as a family.

I am sad and bitter, and it is making it hard to enjoy my life and plan my next steps. I think I might be suffering from PTSD. I don't know where to get the help I need to be happy. What do you recommend?

Amy says: You seem much less a "has-been" than a hardworking, impressive and successful survivor. Life has handed you a series of huge challenges, and you have conquered all of them.

One hazard of defining your success according to an idealized version of how to live is that these stereotypes don't allow for the realities of life, including tragic events that necessitate personal sacrifice.

You certainly embody a parent's highest calling, which is to successfully protect and support your children. Like a warrior just off the battlefield, you could be suffering from PTSD. The best way to find out is to be evaluated by a qualified mental health practitioner.

My hope for you would be for you to reframe this narrative of your experiences to recognize what a bold and successful survivor you are. Talk therapy, medication, and nurturing supportive friendships with other women warriors would help.

Two for one

Dear Amy: I applied for the same job my oldest daughter applied for. They need two people to fill the positions, and in a perfect world, it would be great if they hired both of us. But I don't want to have my daughter miss an opportunity if they decide on me over her.

She has animosity toward me. I now believe that I shouldn't have applied for the same job as she did, but I don't know how to move forward.

Amy says: If your daughter learned about this position first and applied for it first, you should not also have applied for the position without discussing it with her. On the other hand, if it was the other way around, she should have talked it over with you.

Either way, you didn't discuss this before, but you must discuss it now.

