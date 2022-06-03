Dear Amy: "Mary" and I were acquaintances in college. After graduating, we would see each other sometimes at bars and say hello.

In 2020, she decided that she wanted to develop a friendship. I quickly realized how unstable she is. She goes through cycles of sleeping with new people, posting the new beaus all over social media, the relationship ends, then she starts up with someone new.

She has also behaved unethically in her profession.

Almost every weekend, Mary asks me to go out drinking. I've been making up excuses because I don't feel comfortable telling her that I find her actions problematic.

In between texts asking to hang out, she'll tell me how good of a friend I am and how much she cares about me.

Last weekend, I didn't even answer her text. Just now, I got a text from her telling me she misses me.

I'm scared to tell her that I don't want to be her friend. I don't know how she'd react. Should I continue not to respond to her and hope she finally gets the hint?

Amy says: If you are genuinely afraid of Mary's reaction to any statement from you, then yes — I'd suggest a continued light ghosting. She will text you, you will read her texts, but you won't respond unless you feel the need to answer a question. (For instance, if she asks you to meet her at a bar at a certain time, you should respond: "Sorry. I can't make it. Hope you have a good time.")

If things come to a head and you feel boxed into a corner, then keep your statement simple: "I don't party like I used to, but I'm sure I'll see you around town at some point. Take good care of yourself."

Liar, liar

Dear Amy: I recently visited my mother-in-law in her home. It was a nice and cordial visit except that I think she called me a liar without saying those words.

I was in her kitchen cooking a meal for family members when she stated: "Do you know how the silverware got mixed up in the drawers? Not that I care, but I was just wondering."

I told her: "No, I'm not aware of how that happened."

Then she said, "Well, if you didn't do it, I wonder who did? I know that 'Susan' (her daughter who had visited the previous month) didn't do it."

I just let the subject drop, but then started thinking: Did she just accuse me of lying? Am I making too much of this?

Amy says: You might have heard of the "non-denial denial." This refers to denying an accusation without specifically denying it: ("That doesn't sound like something I would do ... ")

Your mother-in-law's comment falls into a classic mother-in-law category: The non-accusation accusation. Of course this bothers you. And yes, you should do your best to drop it.

Cooking up trouble

Dear Amy: May I weigh in on the woman who refused to leave onions out of food, even though her son-in-law had an aversion to onions? I am a retired chef. Cooking is the art of making food delicious to other people. A true artist (and mature human being) rises to meet challenges with zest.

Amy says: This speaks to the importance all of us attach not only to food and nutrition, but to notions of hospitality and generosity.

Thank you so much for your sensitive and wise response.

