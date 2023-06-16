Dear Amy: My coworkers and I are employed by a doctor in a small practice. Including the doctor, there are eight staff members.

Our former boss was generous and of a different generation. He lived within his means, was not extravagant, and didn't try to compete with his peers.

Our current employer is of a younger generation, lives in one of the more affluent neighborhoods and has given us raises only when we bring it up to him as a group.

The doctor has invited staff and their families to a lake house owned by his parents. He will be there with his wife and five children.

He has asked that we make this a potluck-style affair and all bring a dish to share. None of us has had a raise since January of 2022, and that was our first raise in two years. As a result, many of us are having difficulty putting food on our own tables, let alone bringing a dish to a party with enough food for 20 to 25 people to sample.

Should we simply decline the invitation? Should we ask him if he will be supplying a main dish? Or are we wrong in thinking that if he's the one throwing the party, he should be the one to supply the food?

Amy says: Giving your employer the best-possible benefit of the doubt, I'll brand him as "clueless." The best dish for you to bring to him would be some enforced clarity about this event. Call it a "get-a-clue casserole."

You should ask him to clarify what he is expecting staffers to contribute to this company party. Let's say that he responds: "A dish to share with 25 guests would be great."

That's when you can say, "I assume you don't realize that many of us are having trouble making ends meet. Feeding so many other people creates a hardship. I appreciate the gesture you're making to host this, but unfortunately I don't think I'll be able to make it."

Because you have a history of advocating together as a group, you all could approach him together.

One-way relationship

Dear Amy: My husband and I became friends with a couple that my husband met through work. The guys get along fine.

My issue is that the wife has zero interest in my life. The conversation is always about her.

The relationship is draining for me emotionally, and I will often make excuses for why we can't get together. How can I exit this totally one-way relationship?

Amy says: The guys have become friends. The gals are not obligated to become friends just because your genders match up.

You can say, "I think it's great that our husbands get along so well, but I don't think a friendship has really jelled between the two of us. I can tell you're not really interested in me and — no hard feelings, but I'm going to let everyone move ahead without me."

Surrendering control

Dear Amy: A recent writer was concerned about how to stay connected with her best friend, who was dealing with Alzheimer's.

When dealing with Alzheimer's patients, a memory book of old photos can be useful, even if the person does not remember you.

If the friend asks if she knows you, a simple, "Yes — we are good friends." is enough. The person knows when they are loved. More and detailed information can be upsetting.

Amy says: Communicating with someone with dementia is an exercise in surrender: You go wherever they want to take you.

