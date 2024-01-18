Dear Amy: I am a retired Catholic priest. For the most part, I have enjoyed these late-life years, especially as the pace of life has eased up. However, one difficulty I've encountered stems from my years in active ministry.

I got to know a number of families associated with my ministry. I have remained in contact with several of them and have been invited to celebrate baptisms, marriages and funerals.

In recent years, a problem has emerged with a couple that has invited me on a regular basis to have dinner with them.

This couple decided to stop attending church services. I felt this was their decision to make and have never criticized or judged them for it. However, during our evenings together, they steer the conversation to their gripes about the Catholic Church.

I've gone so far as to meet privately with them, letting them know how uncomfortable I am with their behavior during something I consider an informal gathering of friends. All to no avail.

These folks have been great friends for many years, but I'm at my wits end trying to figure out how best to deal with the situation. Should I just give up and decline future invitations?

Amy says: I can only imagine the pressure you might feel to always respond to uncomfortable situations in a way that basically protects others. But because you have retired from the formal part of ministry, it might not be necessary for you to be so discreet about your concerns when something bothers you.

If this happens again, you can say a version of, "I realize that my presence seems to trigger a discussion about the failings of the institution I've devoted my life to. I've mentioned this privately, but I understand now that bringing it up is just too tempting to avoid, so I'll take this as my cue to say goodnight."

Dealing with trauma

Dear Amy: Last year, I witnessed a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian who did not survive. The incident deeply affected me.

After learning the victim's name through press coverage, I engaged in a brief email exchange with the organizer of an online fundraiser for the person's survivors. I've been seeking a deeper sense of closure and feel that paying my respects at their resting place would be meaningful. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to locate this information.

I wonder if it would be appropriate for me, a stranger, to ask the person who organized the fundraiser about the burial location.

Amy says: As someone who has experienced the sudden, violent and traumatic loss of a family member, I would vote "no" on any stranger seeking out the gravesite.

However, there is no universal response to loss, and this victim's family might feel and respond differently. Reach out to the person who organized the fundraiser, and prepare yourself to accept whatever answer comes your way.

