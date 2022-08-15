Dear Amy: What is the proper way to handle being matched on a dating site with someone you've previously met in person?

I am 51, professionally successful and single. I recently matched online with a man I met through a networking opportunity a few years ago. He helped to coordinate my interviews at the company he worked for.

Just before the pandemic, he suggested meeting in person. My interviews had gone well, and even if they didn't hire me for that position, we got together. He was one of the nicest and most attractive men I've ever met — honestly, it was hard to focus.

I've had no contact with him since, and I just "matched" online with him. If he asked, I would go out with him in a heartbeat. But if he's not interested, I don't want to ruin a professional contact.

My choices are: I can block him so he can't see my profile. Or I could send him a "smile" or message through the app, acknowledging the match and indicating interest in a date.

I think I'd rather take a chance on love than a new job, but I feel so awkward and so far out of my comfort zone. What do you think?

Amy says: As this plays out, we have the first scene for a galloping workplace rom-com, a fantastic story to tell at your wedding or a neutral but nice near-miss. I don't really see a huge downside for you.

In my opinion, the fact that this man chose to meet you in-person after coordinating interviews (which did not lead to employment), indicates some interest on his part.

Now that Cupid's algorithm has matched you, you could respond with a short note: "Hi. I remember meeting you for coffee back in the 'before times' and thank you again for meeting me that day. I eventually got a job at [whatever company]. Your interviewing coaching did help! I suppose it was bound to happen to someone at some point, but I have never been matched online with someone I'd met IRL. Awkward, for sure — but funny, too."

That's it. Leave a response to him.

Online granny

Dear Amy: I am an old grandma with 10 step-grandchildren, the youngest of whom is 18 and in her first year of college. That child receives a substantial scholarship from me.

Of the 10 grandkids, she is the only one who does not follow me on my cat's Instagram account, which has over 5,000 followers. She does follow her other grandma on Instagram, which is perplexing to me.

Not that I am begging for followers, but I think it's a charitable and loving thing to do, especially when I have been generous toward her.

Am I wrong to think that would be an appropriate thing for her to do? It's just a cat account for Pete's sake!

Amy says: Yes, it's just a cat account. And yet, for you it seems to represent more than that.

You mention your financial support to this granddaughter. Are you implying that you are buying followers? I hope not.

Say your granddaughter: "Did you know that 'Muffin' has become an Instagram influencer? I'd love it if you would follow the account. I'm having a lot of fun with it."

It is not fair for you to imply that this is a primary way for your granddaughter to love you. It is one way for her to love you, but it is not the only way.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.