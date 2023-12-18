Dear Amy: I'm 27, and while dating has never been a priority, I do want a romantic relationship in my life.

I've been on several dating apps for the past few years, and have finally matched with a real, genuine human (as a man, the odds of that happening are disproportionately slim).

We've been talking for a while, but I'm the one who's been carrying the conversation. I'm asking all the questions like, "What do you like to do in your free time?" or "How has your day been?"

She replies with very short answers that have made it increasingly difficult for me to proceed. I have mentioned a few things about myself organically, but she doesn't respond to anything I offer.

There is the possibility that she would communicate better in person, but at this point I'm reluctant to advance to an in-person meeting. Is it wrong to make that assumption from our solely remote interactions?

Should I keep taking the initiative, or should I let her know that I'm not feeling a connection and cut loose before anything gets too serious?

Amy says: It's hard to imagine things getting "too serious," with this match, given your completely reasonable desire to have a relationship with someone who expresses an interest in you.

So yes, it is time to move on. You can reply, "I'm not sensing a connection here, but I wish you all the best in your search for a relationship." It's not necessary to provide any further explanation, unless she asks for one.

You say you've been at this for some time without success, and so you also should take this opportunity to review the dating venues you are using and to refresh your own technique.

Review (or have a friend) review your photos and your dating profile. Choose a variety of flattering but realistic photos of you in different contexts. Make eye contact with the camera. Spiff up your profile and narrative. Focus on dating apps that have the most people in your geographical area.

I'm also wondering if you might have better luck finding real, genuine people in real life. You know — in person?

One way to meet people is to actually meet people. This is done by renewing/reviving your IRL friendships, joining organizations aligning with your interests, getting out there, and greeting people with eye contact and a smile at the coffee shop.

At 27, your 10th high school reunion is coming up. This is a great opportunity to connect with people you haven't seen in a long time. Find your class reunion's Facebook page and make plans to attend.

Pay cut

Dear Amy: Every year my boss goes over my evaluation, and the evaluation is always positive. There is generally a small pay raise awarded to me at that time. I respond by saying thank you.

But then my boss goes on to say, "I've refused my pay raise this year so you all can have raises."

This has happened at least twice in the past four years. I'm always at a loss for how to respond to that. It's so awkward. What should I say?

Amy says: It is unprofessional for your boss to bring up others' compensation (even their own) during your evaluation and salary discussion.

This person obviously wants you to feel (and express) gratitude for their stated sacrifice. You could respond by saying, "Thank you," "I'm not sure how to respond," "OK ...," or, "I'm sorry it has come to that."

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.