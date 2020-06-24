Dear Amy: My father was judgmental, critical, mean to my mother, and generally lacking in empathy or love. I can’t remember him ever saying “I love you” to any of us. He would start these fights with Mom that would make everyone uncomfortable.

My mother died in 2007. She modeled good parenting, and we never questioned her love for us. I’m now married (12 years, second time). I vowed never to be like my dad.

I recently visited my brother and his wife. During my visit, I immediately recognized the exact same behavior I detested in my dad coming from my brother. He was constantly belittling his wife, and was impatient and critical. It was scary to watch.

Recently, particularly during the COVID-19 stay-at-home, I started recognizing my father in me! Little arguments with my wife became ridiculous fights (usually dragged on by me). I started using the same belittling language and angry tendencies I recognized from my dad (and now my brother) when talking to my young children!

I have tried so hard to model what I remember from my mother’s loving and gracious behavior — I tell my kids and wife I love them all the time. I do everything I can do to be a loving husband and father. But I am now recognizing these demons from my father and I’m scared. Is there a way to quash this behavior?

Amy says: You are not consigned to behave as your father did. You have every advantage — you have your mother’s good example, and (most important), you possess both awareness and the desire to change.

Stress will always bring out these very old scripts, but you can intentionally rewrite them, with your wife’s help.

During a private moment with her, talk about how you escalate these arguments. And remember: when you’re triggered, use “I” statements and never “you” statements. So “YOU are a so-and-so” becomes “I feel angry/upset/out of control right now.”

Remember that all-important “fight or flight” animal impulse? You should always choose “flight.” Remove yourself. Cool down.

Unfortunately, many “I love yous” do not erase one “You’re worthless.” So always, always apologize, and use specifics about what you are apologizing for. To your kids: “I’m so sorry I said that to you. I’m not being a good dad to you when I talk that way. My dad acted like that and I know how scary it is to be yelled at and called names. I’m going to remind myself to take a deep breath, count to 10, and stop myself from saying hurtful things that I don’t mean.”

Smoke can be toxic

Dear Amy: This is in response to the reader who wanted to visit her dad, but he wouldn’t let her visit unless she stopped smoking. Thank you for pointing out that almost any smoke residue can be toxic for some people. “Dead” residue on clothing can make me violently ill. “Live” smoke will send me to the ER.

Amy says: Also, smokers tend not to realize how strong the residue on their own skin, hair and clothing is, even if they have smoked outside.

