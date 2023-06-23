Dear Amy: My uncle has four daughters, each about two years apart in age, but his oldest daughter never really fit in. Their mom obsessed over the three younger girls and mostly ignored her eldest.

As adults, the three younger sisters learned from an aunt that their dad isn't the oldest daughter's biological father. Their mom was pregnant with her when she met her husband.

The daughters are all in their 50s, and everyone in the family knows the truth — except her. I've always believed that someone should tell her. Her father and sisters have said it wasn't their secret to tell — it was her mom's. But she died two years ago.

There are complicated family dynamics, to put it mildly (her mom was an alcoholic and emotionally abusive).

I'm just a cousin, but I believe that someone should tell her, especially because lots of other people know about it. Should I be the one to tell her?

Amy says: According to you, your cousin has been excluded since childhood and is now completely cut off from her immediate family. In addition to other dynamics you describe, secrets also separate family members, interfering with relationships.

Your distance as a cousin might make this encounter easier for her. She already knows she doesn't "belong" with her kin. Perhaps she already suspects that she has a different father from her siblings, or she may have had her DNA sampled.

Yes, I think this is a topic you should broach with your cousin. She has the right to know what so many others already know.

Now hear this!

Dear Amy: More and more people use their speaker phone when they're on personal calls. This makes it very difficult to have any private conversations, because you can't tell if the person on the other end of the line is sharing the call with bystanders.

I've asked and re-asked that they let me know when my calls are being broadcast. The answer I get most often is: "We have no secrets here." Or, "When we get to talking about private things, I turn it off."

That's fine for them, but it doesn't help me. What more can I do to stop this invasion of my personal privacy?

Amy says: Some people reflexively use their speaker because they can't hear phone calls well unless they do.

Sometimes you can tell if your call is being broadcast by an echoing sound on the other end — or, of course, if the other person's dog barks when you say its name.

It is considered common courtesy to tell someone if their call is on speaker, but, as you point out, not everyone follows this rule. In your case, you should assume that you are always being broadcast, and be judicious with any comments you make.

Technology has made it almost impossible to maintain a completely private utterance. Texts can be screenshot and shared, emails can be forwarded and broadcast far and wide, and videos of anyone demanding to see the manager will go viral.

Perhaps this will usher in a surprising consequence — more judicious behavior, as well as a renewed respect for privacy.

Enough negativity

Dear Amy: A recent letter writer was exhausted by a new friend's relentless negativity. Because this is a new friend, I suggest that she tell her how negative and self-focused all her conversations are. It might be the wakeup call she needs.

I did this with a family member, and it worked. He altered his behavior and preserved the relationship.

Amy says: Well done.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.