Dear Amy: When my wife was a teenager, a 20-something man in her social circle became obsessed with her. He kept calling her and would mainly whine about his life.

She finally had enough and told him to stop contacting her. He then started in on her friends and family.

When she and I became engaged, he started contacting me and my friends and family. He wrote lots of long, whiny letters about how miserable he was and how terrible she was and why couldn't they just be friends.

This went on for years. We have bunches of letters he wrote. Finally, he stopped, and we hoped he had finally moved on. But he started up again. We're in our 60s now.

His letters are the same as before, and full of delusions about how things used to be. The letters are very distressing to my wife. She's in counseling.

He hasn't made any violent threats, and we haven't seen him in person in years. What can we do?

Amy says: According to you, these letters don't cross the line into harassment. Are you sure? You have expressly asked not to be contacted, so you should do more research to see if the content of these letters is over the legal line.

You also should go to the post office and ask about your options for refusing this mail. Ask if they are able to withhold delivery of mail from this sender, or if filing a form called PS 1500 (which applies to sexually explicit material) might be possible or advisable.

They might advise you (not your wife) to open and read these letters to make sure they have not changed in tone, or for you to order an ink stamp that says, "return to sender," and send the letters back unopened.

If you do this, take a photo of these letters to have a record of when they were delivered.

Home work

Dear Amy: I work for a well-known company. All of the workers in my category have been working from home since the pandemic hit.

I have completely adjusted, and find that I am just as productive as before — and much happier. The office environment was very stressful, In addition, I have saved 10 hours of commuting time a week, as well as a substantial sum that I would have spent on clothing, lunches and commuting.

My company is urging all of us to return to the office. I've heard through the grapevine that they will start really cracking down. I'm wondering what I should do.

Amy says: The first thing you should do is to communicate with your manager to see if there is flexibility in this dictate for a productive and seasoned worker like you. For instance, are you able to go into the office a couple of times a week and work from home the rest of the time?

According to a recent article published in Forbes magazine, your company is part of a trend of workplaces insisting that workers return to the office. Some of it has to do with — either perceived or documented — drops in productivity. Plus, companies are paying a lot of money for office space, and having it sit empty is not good financial strategy.

The marketplace, however, is on your side. Adzuna, a search engine for job advertisements, conducted an analysis of advertised job vacancies across the United States and found that from November 2020 to 2022, ads for remote work rose by nearly 10%.

It might be time for you to hop back into the job market.

