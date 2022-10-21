Dear Amy: My wife became friends with "Barb," after Barb and her husband, "Jim," moved to our town a few years ago.

Jim is a chronically unemployed habitual liar, hoarder, constant weed smoker and regular drug user. Barb complained about his abuse.

I tolerated Jim so we could be friends with Barb. Barb told us that many of their other friends do the same.

While the couple fed our pets when we were on vacation, Jim changed the landscaping and décor in our backyard, and they had a party at our house while we were away. We learned about this when we returned home.

My wife and I were relieved when Barb filed for divorce and got a restraining order. We want absolutely nothing to do with Jim ever again.

Now, Barb has taken Jim back and has put the divorce on hold. She does not want to be friends with us if we do not also accept Jim.

My wife is heartbroken and shocked. They were so close, and now there is nothing. What can we do?

Amy says: Jim might be controlling and isolating Barb, and your wife should do what she can to maintain contact with her, through email, texts and calls. This contact should be warm, friendly and careful — Jim might be monitoring Barb's phone.

Barb might be willing to spend one-on-one time with your wife, without the pressure of the two couples socializing together, but if you don't feel safe being embroiled in this marital drama, you should not bow to pressure to spend time with Jim.

Barb has left this relationship once. To try to keep the door open, your wife should make sure that Barb knows that you are not judging her choice, and that you are both available to her whenever she needs you.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline (800-799-7233) offers 24/7 support through a "chat" function on their website (thehotline.org) or through texting START to 88788.

Don't hide your opinion

Dear Amy: I consider myself a moderately liberal person. I live in a conservative state and belong to a church with conservative views. I don't wish to project my views onto anyone else. When my conservative friends find fault with any idea that doesn't coincide with their beliefs, I say nothing.

I have volunteered for an organization that has decided that they have the right to determine how their employees live and what they should believe. They have fired employees who are in same-sex relationships.

I am debating about continuing to devote my time to that organization. If I quit, I will be depriving vulnerable people of help. What to do?

Amy says: There are many secular (and some religious) organizations serving needy people that don't pry into their employees' private lives or insist on an anti-LGBTQ stance for those providing or receiving services.

So choose another organization and volunteer there.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.